IDW Media Holdings Inc.: IDW Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

'Locke & Key' Season 2 Ordered

IDW Entertainment and IDW Publishing Deliver Strong Financial Results Despite COVID-19

NEWARK, NJ and LOS ANGELES, CA / June 15, 2020 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:IDWM), an integrated media company, today reported a second quarter net loss per share of $(0.04) on revenue of $11.6 million for the three months ended April 30, 2020.

Operational Highlights

Netflix ordered a second season of IDW Entertainment (IDWE)'s Locke & Key , a supernatural horror series that premiered on the service to popular and critical acclaim.

, a supernatural horror series that premiered on the service to popular and critical acclaim. IDW Publishing (IDWP)'s imprints were honored with an industry-leading 15 nominations for the prestigious Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards. Eisner Award winners will be announced in July.

IDWE's live-action series Wynonna Earp has completed filming and production of episodes 1-6 of season 4. The balance of production -- episodes 7-12 -- is expected to resume as COVID-19 related restrictions are relaxed.

has completed filming and production of episodes 1-6 of season 4. The balance of production -- episodes 7-12 -- is expected to resume as COVID-19 related restrictions are relaxed. IDWP was able to significantly offset the suspension of direct market comic distribution (see COVID-19 impacts below) by re-focusing on the library market, digital comic market, the book market, web store and foreign sales. Demand strengthened for backlisted titles such as Locke & Key and coloring books, licensed titles, and puzzles and board games. Direct market comic distribution and comic releases resumed in a reduced capacity in May. Since then, re-orders have been stronger than expected. Notable upcoming releases include Sleeping Beauties by Stephen and Owen King and the first titles in IDWP's Spanish-language graphic novel program.

COVID-19: Overview of Impacts

IDW Media: Through its subsidiaries, IDW received Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of $3.0 million in aggregate comprising $1.2 million related to core IDWE and IDWP operations, and $1.8 million for CTM. The latter was received shortly after the quarter close and is not reflected in second quarter financials. The company intends to utilize the substantial majority of proceeds to compensate furloughed personnel and in other expense categories eligible for forgiveness.

IDWE: Industry-wide production suspensions halted filming and production of Wynonna Earp Season 4 after the completion of six of twelve episodes. IDWE continued developing, packaging and pitching from its pipeline on a remote basis.

IDWP: Halted most new product releases through the direct comic market in late March when Diamond, the comic industry's sole direct market distributor, suspended operations. IDWP pivoted to focus on back catalog, digital sales, direct-to-consumer sales, foreign sales, and book market channels. IDWP has extended full returnability on all new direct-market releases through July to encourage orders from retailers. IDWP furloughed or laid off approximately 20% of its workforce during the quarter. The majority of furloughed employees have since been recalled.

CTM: Suspended operations and furloughed approximately 90% of its workforce in March as most clients closed and travel and tourism came to a halt. CTM has since resumed operations in both the U.S. and Canada on a limited basis.

Comments of IDW Chairman, Howard Jonas

"Netflix's decision to renew Locke & Key for a second season was very gratifying and Season 2 promises to be even more exciting. Congratulations to Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriquez whose creativity and story-telling genius conceived and guided the series, and to the IDW Entertainment team. There is more to come at IDW Entertainment as we continue to pursue additional deals from our development slate.

"IDW's overall financial results significantly improved compared to recent quarters - despite the COVID-19 pandemic - and our balance sheet continues to strengthen. IDW Publishing adapted to the suspension of its direct comic market with increased sales of backlisted titles, games and digital offerings through the non-direct market and direct-to-consumer channels, while IDW Entertainment benefitted from recognition of Locke & Key -derived revenue. The pandemic forced CTM to suspend operations during the second quarter. However, certain of its key markets are beginning to re-open, and we have begun what we expect will be a gradual rebound.

"If operations continue to normalize in the coming weeks and months as anticipated, we are positioned to pursue the tremendous opportunities for original content producers in the global entertainment market. We remain committed to moving towards an SEC registration and exchange listing to increase IDW's visibility in the capital markets."

Consolidated P&L Highlights

(Numbers may not foot due to rounding)

(in millions, except net loss per share, unaudited) 2Q20 1Q20 2Q19 Revenue $11.6 $14.1 $7.8 Direct cost of revenue $4.5 $13.3 $4.1 SG&A including non-cash compensation $6.5 $7.3 $7.0 Non-cash compensation $0.2 $0.3 $0.7 Depreciation & amortization $0.4 $0.3 $0.4 Bad debt expense $0.4 $0.1 - Loss from operations $(0.3) $(6.8) $(3.6) Net loss $(0.4) $(6.8) $(3.7) Net loss per share $(0.04) $(0.91) $(0.61)

Segment P&L Highlights

(Does not include corporate overhead.)

(in millions, unaudited) 2Q20 1Q20 2Q19 Revenue IDW Publishing $4.7 $6.3 $3.7 IDW Entertainment $4.6 $4.0 $- CTM $2.3 $3.8 $4.0 Income (loss) from operations IDW Publishing $(0.6) $0.1 $(1.6) IDW Entertainment $2.2 $(5.6) $(0.7) CTM $(1.6) $(1.1) $(1.3)

Financial Take-Aways

Revenue: The increase in consolidated revenue was driven primarily by delivery of IDWE's Locke & Key Season 1 episodes. The increase in IDWP revenue resulted from increased sales of backlisted comics and books through Amazon and other non-direct market channels, digital offerings and games, partially offset by a decrease in direct market sales. The decrease in CTM revenues reflects the pandemic-related closing of many clients, including Broadway shows, and CTM's suspension of operations in March.

IDW's consolidated loss from operations narrowed substantially on the receipt of high margin revenue from and, at IDWP, on increased demand for backlisted titles - notably coloring book line. Balance Sheet Highlights: At April 30 th , IDW's cash balance increased to $15.9 million from $4.6 million at January 31 st . The increase includes receipt of $1.2 million in cash from PPP loans prior to the quarter close and the proceeds of the equity placement (see below). IDW Media plans on utilizing the substantial majority of the PPP loan proceeds on qualified expenses in order to qualify for "forgiveness" for a substantial majority of its PPP loan. Working capital (current assets less current liabilities) increased to $18.7 million from $8.9 million, while related party debt decreased to $5.0 million from $9.0 million.

Earnings Conference Call

IDW's management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern to present results, outlook and strategy followed by Q&A with investors.

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial 1-877-705-6003 (toll free - U.S.) or 1-201-493-6725 (toll - international) and request the 'IDW Media call.'

A replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately three hours after the call concludes through June 22, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (toll free - U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (toll - international) and providing this replay PIN number: 13702673. A replay will also be available via streaming audio through the IDW investor relations website.

About IDW

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: IDWM) is an integrated media company. IDW's businesses include IDW Publishing - a leading publisher of comic books and graphic novels, IDW Entertainment - a producer and distributor of franchise content through television and other media, and CTM Media Group - one of North America's largest distributors of information for tourists and travelers.

IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data) April 30,

2020

(unaudited) October 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,867 $ 10,165 Trade accounts receivable, net 36,180 45,253 Inventory 4,133 3,313 Prepaid expenses 1,798 2,092 Total current assets 57,978 60,823 Property and equipment, net 2,117 3,078 Right-of-use assets, net 6,398 0 Non-current assets Taxes receivable 513 513 Intangible assets, net 312 455 Goodwill 2,309 2,309 Television costs 2,516 9,388 Other assets 750 571 Total non-current assets 6,400 13,236 Total assets $ 72,893 $ 77,137 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 2,688 $ 2,625 Accrued expenses 3,431 4,173 Deferred revenue 3,509 2,255 Bank loans payable - current portion 27,031 29,242 Related party loans payable - current portion - 4,550 Government loans- current portion 393 - Income taxes payable 67 73 Operating lease obligations - current portion 1,694 - Finance lease obligations - current portion 389 396 Other current liabilities 51 2,068 Total current liabilities 39,253 45,382 Non-current liabilities Operating lease obligations - long term portion 4,168 - Finance lease obligations - long term portion 524 683 Bank loans payable - long term portion - 10,500 Government loans - long term portion 803 - Related party loans payable - long term portion 5,000 4,500 Total non-current liabilities 10,495 15,683 Total liabilities 49,748 61,065 Stockholders' equity (see note 3): Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized shares - 500; no shares issued at April 30, 2020 and October 31, 2019 - - Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 12,000; 9,570 and 7,419 shares issued and 9,050 and 6,899 shares outstanding at April 30, 2020 and October 31, 2019, respectively 89 74 Class C common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 2,500; 545 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2020 and October 31, 2019 5 5 Stock subscription receivable - (1,000 ) Additional paid-in capital 109,777 96,671 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (105) (60 ) Accumulated deficit (85,425) (78,457 ) Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 519 shares of Class B common stock at April 30, 2020 and October 31, 2019 (1,196) (1,196 ) Total IDW Media Holdings Inc. stockholders' equity 23,145 16,037 Non-controlling interest - 35 Total stockholders' equity 23,145 16,072 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 72,893 $ 77,137









IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

April 30, Six Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Product revenue 4,681 3,740 10,981 8,953 Service revenue 6,874 4,069 14,719 8,205 Total Revenues 11,555 7,809 25,700 17,158 Costs and expenses: Direct cost of product revenue 2,506 2,470 6,032 5,618 Direct cost of service revenue 2,025 1,605 11,806 3,316 Selling, general and administrative (i) 6,538 6,977 13,823 15,040 Depreciation and amortization 354 365 692 768 Bad debt expense 431 25 482 41 Total costs and expenses 11,854 11,442 32,835 24,783 Loss from operations (299) (3,633 ) (7,135) (7,625 ) Interest expense, net (19) (78 ) (39) (183 ) Other income (expense), net (36) (18 ) (53) (13 ) Loss before income taxes (354) (3,729 ) (7,227) (7,821 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes - (18 ) - (18 ) Net loss $ (354) $ (3,747 ) $ (7,227) $ (7,839 ) Basic and diluted loss per share (note 3): Net loss per share continuing operations $ (.04) $ (0.61 ) $ (.89) $ (1.28 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in the calculation of basic and diluted loss per share: 8,845 6,172 8,143 6,135 Dividend declared per common share: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Interest Expense $ 9 $ 92 $ 18 $ 207 (i) Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expenses $ 178 $ 734 $ 520 $ 1,732



IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Six months ended April 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net loss $ (7,227) (7,839 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 527 768 Amortization of finance leases 165 Bad debt expense 482 41 Stock based compensation 520 1,732 Stock options 333 - Amortization of right-of-use asset 995 - Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary 35 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 8,591 9,742 Related party receivable - (4,000 ) Inventory (820) (3,258 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 115 (568 ) Television costs 6,872 (13,390 ) Right-of-use assets (814) - Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2,702) (6,740 ) Deferred revenue 1,254 1,433 Deconsolidation of subsidiary 339 - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 8,665 (22,079 ) Investing activities: Disposition of subsidiary, net of cash received (115) (12 ) Capital expenditures (299) (403 ) Net cash used in investing activities (414) (415 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 13,268 19,005 Non-controlling interest investment in subsidiary - - Repayments of finance lease obligations (207) 8 Repayments of capital lease obligations - (206 ) Proceeds of related party loans - 9,000 Proceeds of bank loans 2,217 17,463 Repayments of related party loans (4,050) (19,000 ) Repayments of bank loans (13,732) (8,231 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,504) 18,039 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (45) 119 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 5,702 (4,336 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 10,165 13,445 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 15,867 9,109 Supplemental schedule of investing and financing activities Cash paid for interest $ 18 207 Cash paid for income taxes $ - 18

