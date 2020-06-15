LAMB Publications: New One-Stop Shop for Liturgical Materials - Catholic Central Market

Lamb Publications, LLC and ILP introduce new Catholic Central Market Place

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / Lamb Publications, LLC an affiliate of International Liturgy Publications has launched a new website in order to help parishioners make their own purchase of personal hymnals and missals. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic most parishes are stripping hard-cover books from their pews and many parishes are encouraging members to purchase and use their own personal missals. The purpose of Catholic Central Market is to offer parishioners a place to order their own worship materials overall saving money. Get rid of throw-away missalettes forever because all the missals offered are on the 3- year liturgical cycle. Continued use for years to come with just one easy purchase!

Why Should Individuals Bring Their Own Materials?

Protect yourself and others from the spread of germs.

Save paper by choosing not to use disposable materials.

Take your reading with you wherever you go.

Personalize your materials by highlighting or taking notes!

Respect God. Reduce Waste.

ILP and Lamb Publications believe that the word of God is sacred and does not belong in the garbage. Catholic churches around the world use the same liturgical cycle every 3 years, and by purchasing your own personal missal you are making an environmental impact.

Get in touch:

Lamb Publications is an affiliate of International Liturgy Publications.

If you would like to contact Lamb please email:

Office@ilpmusic.org or call 615-599-4497

https://www.catholiccentralmarket.com/

For orders of 16 or more please call our office and enjoy up to 30% off your purchase!

About Lamb Publications

Lamb is an affiliate of International Liturgy Publications. At ILP we believe we have a higher responsibility to the environment by respecting the word of God and eliminating single use missalettes. We serve parishes throughout the world who wish to make a sustainable impact on the Earth and share the Holy Spirit through worship. By publishing hard-cover, durable missals and hymnals we preserve sacred music and liturgy for continued use for years to come!

Stay Connected with ILP:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/international-liturgy-publications/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ILPMusic

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ20iPD_eQf0Q9iNB-x4tJg

Instagram: @ ilp_music

SOURCE: LAMB Publications

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593929/New-One-Stop-Shop-for-Liturgical-Materials--Catholic-Central-Market