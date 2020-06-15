Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc (the "Company") (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 15 June 2020, it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Current Report on Form 8-K ("Form 8-K") announcing that on 12 June 2020, the Company entered into Amendment No 1. to its $2.5 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility agreement (the "RCF") and an Amendment and Restatement Agreement to its €500 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility agreement (the "Euro Facility"). Capitalized terms used herein but not defined have the meaning provided in the relevant credit facility agreements.

The amendments permit the Company to include approximately $3.2 billion of goodwill (which was impaired in the quarter ended 31 March 2020) to the calculation of Consolidated Net Worth. These amendments are permanent for the purpose of calculating the Company's Total Capitalization Ratio for purposes of quarterly compliance and are effective through the respective expirations of the RCF and Euro Facility.

A copy of the Current Report on Form 8-K can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).

A copy of the Current Report on Form 8-K, along with Amendment No. 1 to the RCF and the Amendment and Restatement Agreement to the Euro Facility, has been submitted to the U.K. NSM on the date of this announcement and is, or will shortly be, available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200615005786/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Matt Seinsheimer

Vice President Investor Relations

+1 281 260 3665

Matt Seinsheimer

Phillip Lindsay

Director Investor Relations (Europe)

+44 (0) 20 3429 3929

Phillip Lindsay

Media relations

Christophe Bélorgeot

Senior Vice President Corporate Engagement

+33 1 47 78 39 92

Christophe Belorgeot

Brooke Robertson

Public Relations Director

+1 281 591 4108

Brooke Robertson