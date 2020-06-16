Patent Hacks: PatentHacks.com Launches New Website to Guide Inventors Through the Patent Process

WILKES-BARRE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / Wilkes-Barre, PA-based patent support platform Patent Hacks is pleased to announce that their new website is now live and open to the public. Designed from the ground up to be an accessible and comprehensive resource regarding patents, the website is only the latest step in the company's efforts to help inventors take control of their inventions and how they are used. Learn about PatentHacks.com by visiting the new website and exploring everything it has to offer.

Patent Hacks was initially created by a group of patent analysts, inventors and patent agents who have a collective 35+ years of experience in the patent industry. Their most fundamental goal is to give everyday inventors the same capabilities as major corporations, particularly where their inventions are concerned. To this end, the company takes measures to raise awareness of the patent industry and educate people on how they can take advantage of the options at their disposal. As they state on their website, "We provide you with a cost-effective, simplified and time-saving program that teaches you how to search, draft and file your own patent applications. Let's work together to put the power back in the inventor's hands."

A patent, simply put, is a form of government acknowledgement that empowers an inventor to prevent other parties from making, using or selling their invention. As such, the inventor may legally defend any misuse (or even unwanted use) of their intellectual property if they own its patent. This makes patents one of the most powerful forms of protection that can be gained for any IP. More information on patents can be found in Patent Hacks' free resources.

There are multiple types of patents, each of which have unique individual characteristics and therefore pertain to specific types of rights regarding patent infringement. There is no 'one size fits all' in the patent industry, so it is vital for inventors to understand which specific patent they need before they file a patent application. Notably, patents are not intended to last forever, and Patent Hacks cautions that the lifetime of a patent depends on its type. This is one reason that inventors must take care when deciding how to file their patent application (though they will likely still have feasible options once the patent's lifetime ends). Fortunately, all of this information and more is covered in Patent Hacks' materials.

The major issue with the patent industry, according to Patent Hacks, is that it can be prohibitively expensive for the average individual to have their voices heard and take any meaningful steps toward protecting their intellectual property (IP). In its present form, the patent industry tends to heavily favor large entities, such as multinational corporations, as they tend to have far more resources (in terms of finances, personnel and time, etc.) to dedicate to protecting their IP. The sheer complexity of the patent industry and how difficult it is to navigate similarly discourages smaller parties from filing patent applications for their inventions. Be they students, entrepreneurs, small businesses or everyday inventors, there is a serious lack of options available.

The cost of earning a patent depends on a variety of factors, and Patent Hacks states that all possible paths are likely to be expensive in nature. These factors include the patent office filing fees, patent drawing drafting fees, filing help fees and so on. Applicants do have the choice of drafting and filing a patent on their own, according to Patent Hacks, an alternative that can potentially save them a great deal of money. Unfortunately, this still means that they need to be able to deal with complex patent documents.

Patent Hacks seeks to bridge this divide by giving the average inventor access to a comprehensive suite of resources that provide insight into the patent industry and how, precisely, it can be utilized to the applicant's advantage. In addition to helping their users understand the myriad ways that a patent can help them (alongside preventing the misuse of their intellectual property), Patent Hacks' program seeks to teach them which steps they need to take to prepare and file a patent application. The program they offer is open to all interested parties regardless of their prior experience with the patent industry.

Inventors and other interested parties are welcome to direct their inquiries to Trevor Skene of Patent Hacks. Many of the company's resources can be quickly accessed from their new website as well. Similarly, social media users are invited to join Patent Hacks on their company Facebook page in order stay up-to-date with their latest developments.

