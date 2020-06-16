AMPD Ventures Inc.: AMPD Ventures Announces Closing of Private Placement and Shares for Debt Transaction

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company") (CSE:AMPD)(FRA:2Q0) is pleased to announce the closing of the private placement and shares for debt transaction, as previously announced in the Company's news release dated June 11, 2020.

Under the private placement, the Company issued 600,000 units (the "PP Units") at a price of CAD $0.20 per unit for aggregate proceeds of CAD $120,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each PP Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant having an exercise price of CAD $0.30 per Share and a term of 12 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

Mr. Anthony Brown, CEO of the Company, purchased the 600,000 Units under the Private Placement. Prior to the completion of the Private Placement, Mr. Brown sold 600,000 Shares at CAD $0.20 per Share from his personal holdings, with the proceeds from the sale being used to acquire the PP Units under the Private Placement.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for general working capital purposes.

The Company also completed the announced shares for debt transaction through which it settled $308,000 of indebtedness owed to a third party in exchange for 1,540,000 units (the "Debt Units") at a price of CAD $0.20 per unit (the "Shares for Debt Transaction"). Each Debt Unit is comprised of one Share and one common share purchase warrant having an exercise price of CAD $0.30 and a term of 24 months from the date of closing of the Shares for Debt Transaction.

All securities issued under the Private Placement and the Shares for Debt Transaction are subject to a four-month hold period.

Mr. Brown's participation in the Private Placement constituted a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. For further details concerning the Private Placement, including Mr. Brown's participation, and the Shares for Debt Transaction, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 11, 2020.

AMPD specializes in providing high performance cloud and compute solutions for low latency applications, including video games and eSports, digital animation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis, and visualization.

