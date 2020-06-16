Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade: Employee Share Saving Plan

Schibsted ASA has on 15 June 2020 sold 2,186 treasury B-shares to participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan at a price of NOK 213.40 per B-share (the price is set according to standard procedure for the program two days after the release of Schibsted's Q1 2020 report, the closing price 08 May 2020). The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transaction is related to the first enrollment window in the Employee Share Saving Plan for 2020 for non-Norwegian employees which closed in February 2020, and based on savings made during March 2020.

Shares sold and transferred to primary insider employees are disclosed in the attachment.



After these transactions, Schibsted ASA holds 3,543,657 treasury A-shares and 1,356,851 treasury B-shares.



For more information on the employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 09 April 2014.



Oslo, 16 June 2020

SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



Attachment