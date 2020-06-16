Wildberries Expands in European Market With Wirecard

Wildberries is a large international online retailer

ASCHHEIM, Germany, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, is announcing a cooperation with a large international online retailer, Wildberries. Wirecard will take on the role of an acquirer and payment service provider (PSP) for Wildberries in Europe.

Founded in 2004, Wildberries sells clothing, shoes, cosmetics, household products, children's goods, electronics, books, jewelry, food, and more. Since its foundation, the company has been expanding rapidly and now records EUR 3.1 billion in annual sales, while attracting six million unique visitors every day.

Wildberries is actively developing its business in Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia. Within five months, the company opened 28 branded pick-up points in Poland and expanded the coverage area of free courier delivery over the whole country. Recently, the company launched delivery of goods from a local distribution center in Poland, which reduced delivery time to one day. In May, Wildberries started sales in Slovakia, where the company plans to open more than 5 branded pick-up points in the near future.

Wirecard's payment solution allows Wildberries to receive payments quickly and reliably, while ensuring the safety of customers' personal data. As the world's first payment service provider to offer more than 200 different local and global payment solutions, Wirecard offers an individualized and extensive set of payment tools for Wildberries, which allows its customers to pay for their purchases with all cards types and e-wallets. Today Wirecard handles all payments for the Polish Wildberries website, where the retailer has recently started its business. In the near future, the cooperation will be expanded to other European countries.

"Nowadays, online shopping attracts more and more customers. Thanks to Wirecard, we can offer our European customers their preferred payment methods, which will help us to make shopping at Wildberries even more comfortable," commented Vladimir Bakin, Financial Director at Wildberries. "We see Wirecard as an important partner of ours. We particularly appreciate the fact that they provide both acquiring and payment processing services via the same platform."

"This is another example of how Wirecard continues to drive the digitalization of the retail industry throughout the world. By guaranteeing smooth payment processing for Wildberries, we ensure a unique payment experience for their customers. This is essential for the company's expansion into becoming a truly unified commerce business moving forward," added Roland Toch, Managing Director - Central Eastern Europe at Wirecard.

Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment and risk, retail and transaction banking, loyalty and couponing, data analytics and conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, POS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Find out more at www.wirecard.com.

Wildberries is a large international online retailer that has been operating in the market for 15 years. The company's geographical presence covers seven countries: Russia, Poland, Slovakia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kirgizia and Armenia. The overall sales of the company exceeded 3,1 bln euros (+94%) in 2019. About 750,000 orders on average a day are proceeded at Wildberries. The company employs over 53,000 people. Wildberries has more than 7.5 thousand branded pick-up points in seven countries. Wildberries assortment in the territory of the EUEA countries includes 4 million SKU of goods from 40 000 brands: clothes and footwear, accessories, beauty goods, children's goods, electronics, household goods, jewelry, food, books and much more. The company has 30,000 suppliers. Wildberries takes 1st place in the Forbes ranking "10 Main Runet sales platforms" for 2019. According to analytical agency Data Insight Wildberries is the largest online retailer in Russia in terms of online sales for four years. Find out more at www.wildberries.eu.

