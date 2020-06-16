Researchers in Germany have identified salt caverns as a feasible and flexible solution for hydrogen storage. They also revealed that Europe has the potential to inject hydrogen in bedded salt deposits and salt domes, with a total storage capacity of 84.8 PWh.Scientists at Germany's Jülich Institute for Energy and Climate Research (IEK-5) believe that salt caverns are a feasible, flexible and efficient solution for hydrogen storage. However, to date similar facilities only exist in a very limited number in the United States and the United Kingdom. The researchers said the storage of hydrogen ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...