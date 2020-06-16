TOKYO, June 16, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd. (MHIENG), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has received an order for 60 railway cars (12 five-car configurations) for the Nippori-Toneri Liner, an automated guideway transit (AGT) system operated by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government's Bureau of Transportation. The newly ordered carriages will provide increased passenger capacity through the adoption of next-generation "G-Fit" long seats developed for greater comfort. By replacing the existing carriages supplied by a different manufacturer, the new cars will contribute to easing congestion during the morning and evening rush hours.The Nippori-Toneri Liner is a public transit system connecting Nippori Station in Tokyo's Arakawa-ku and Minumadai-shinsuikoen Station in Adachi-ku, encompassing 13 stations over a total distance of approximately 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). After the railway opened in 2008, the number of users - especially commuters and students traveling to the city center - increased steadily together with development along the new line, necessitating measures to reduce onboard congestion. In response, in 2015 and 2019 MHIENG delivered Model 330 cars that significantly increased transport capacity through adoption all-aluminum-alloy, double-skin structure and longer seats. Also, the adoption of new "T-smover" bogies enabled improvements in lighter weight, outstanding durability, low noise and vibration, and easier maintenance. Together these measures have contributed to easing congestion on the Nippori-Toneri Liner, and now with the latest order MHIENG expects to increase its contribution further.MHIENG took over the transportation system operations previously performed by MHI in 2018. The company has an abundant track record of deliveries of new transit systems, with more than 500 railway carriages supplied to customers both in Japan and abroad, including major hub airports in the U.S., Asia and the Middle East.Applying this experience, MHIENG will steadily deliver its safe and comfortable AGT carriages to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government's Bureau of Transportation. The company will also proceed in proposing new type transit systems to potential users worldwide, as a way of contributing to ongoing improvements in the efficiency and comfort of urban transportation.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.