Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Results for the year ended 31 December 2019

Preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2019

ABINGDON, OXFORDSHIRE / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2020 / Midatech Pharma PLC (AIM: MTPH.L; Nasdaq: MTP), a drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and bio-distribution of medicines announces its audited preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Financial highlights

Total gross revenue (1) for the year of £0.7m (2018: £1.9m, 2017: £1.0m).

for the year of £0.7m (2018: £1.9m, 2017: £1.0m). Statutory revenue (2) for 2019 of £0.3m (2018: £0.1m, 2017: £0.1m).

for 2019 of £0.3m (2018: £0.1m, 2017: £0.1m). Subscription, Placing and Open Offer in February 2019 raised £12.3m (net) and Registered Direct Offering in the US in October 2019 raised $2.5m (£1.8m) (net).

Receipt of €3.6m (£3.1m) (net) non-dilutive Reindus loan and award of Guazatu loan of €1.5m.

Provisional award of a GlioKIDS grant of €2.7m (£2.3m), subject to confirmation of Midatech's status as an SME, to support a Phase II trial of MTX110.

Cash and deposits at 31 December 2019 of £10.9m (2018: £2.3m, 2017: £13.2m).

Net loss from continuing operations of £9.1m (2018: £10.4m loss, 2017: £11.7m loss) with net cash inflow in the year of £8.4m (2018: £10.9m outflow, 2017: £4.1m outflow).

Tax credit receivable of £1.8m (2018: £1.9m, 2017: £1.2m).

1) Total gross revenue represents collaboration income from continuing operations plus grant revenue. 2) Statutory Revenue represents total gross revenue, excluding grant revenue.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0316Q_1-2020-6-15.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Midatech Pharma PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/594028/Midatech-Pharma-PLC-Announces-Results-for-the-year-ended-31-December-2019