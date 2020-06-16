Regulatory News:

At the Board of Directors meeting held on 15 June 2020, Mr Alexandre de Palmas, CEO of Carmila (Paris:CARM), informed its members of his decision to accept the position of Executive Director of Carrefour Spain as of 1 July 2020.

As these new functions therefore appear to be incompatible in the long term with those of being Carmila's CEO, the Board of Directors has consequently instructed its Compensation and Nomination Committee to make recommendations on the governance of the Company and, taking these recommendations into account, to launch a selection process with a view to the succession of Mr Alexandre de Palmas.

Mr. Alexandre de Palmas will remain Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Director of Carmila until the completion of this process, and will continue to manage the Company alongside Mr. Géry Robert-Ambroix and Mr. Sébastien Vanhoove, Deputy CEOs.

About Carmila

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centers anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. As at 31 December 2019, its consists of 215 shopping centers in France, Spain and Italy, mostly leaders in their catchment areas, and was valued at Euro 6.4 bn. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila is listed on compartment A of Euronext-Paris market under the ticker CARM and benefits from the "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status.

On September 18, 2017, Carmila joined the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices.

On September 24, 2018, Carmila joined Euronext CAC Small, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-tradable indices.

