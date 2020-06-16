Management and Technology Consultancy BearingPoint has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: EMEA Business Consulting Services 2020 Vendor Assessment.

Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner at BearingPoint, comments: "We are extremely pleased to be recognized by IDC as a Leader in the EMEA MarketScape for Business Consulting Services 2020. During these challenging times of COVID-19, we are especially focused on continually assessing and improving our business consulting services and IP assets portfolio to address rapidly changing business priorities. We are also leveraging analytics to support our clients improve their internal operations and achieve greater business effectiveness. We believe that our focus on our client organizations, their people and our own people is vitally important during these times. It remains a key pillar of our Strategy 2025."

Source:

IDC MarketScape: EMEA Business Consulting Services 2020 Vendor Assessment, doc US45630620, May 2020

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: The first unit covers the advisory business with a clear focus on five key areas to drive growth across all regions. The second unit provides IP-driven managed services beyond SaaS and offers business critical services to its clients supporting their business success. The third unit provides the software for successful digital transformation and regulatory requirements. It is also designed to explore innovative business models with clients and partners by driving the financing and development of start-ups and leveraging ecosystems.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

For more information, please visit:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint

Twitter: @BearingPoint

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200615005604/en/

Contacts:

Alexander Bock

Global Manager Communications

Telephone: +49 89 540338029

E-Mail: alexander.bock@bearingpoint.com