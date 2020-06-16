cargo.one and IBS Software Affirm Strategic Partnership With Proven Integration, Giving Airlines Seamless Access to cargo.one's Rapidly Growing Customer Base

- Proven integration technology: cargo.one and IBS Software celebrate strategic partnership and the first booking ever done using the new iCargo Sales Platform

- Continuing growth trajectory: Leading ebooking platform cargo.one now serves 1,500 forwarder branches to which all IBS Software airlines will now have easy access

BANGALORE, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The two technology leaders cargo.one and IBS Software officially announced their strategic partnership to empower airlines on their digital transformation to emerge stronger from the COVID-19 crisis.

The companies have been working together to create custom integrations for leading airlines, including Etihad Cargo and Nippon Cargo Airlines, to successfully help them to further develop their digital distribution capabilities. In 2020, cargo.one has already displayed hundreds of thousands of bookable offers for airlines running IBS iCargo, without the use of a standardized plug and play solution.

With the first plug and play booking for All Nippon Airways (ANA) on cargo.one last week, cargo.one pioneers the implementation of the new iCargo Sales Platform which represents an industry-first standard integration for airlines running IBS's iCargo software. The partners, IBS Software and cargo.one 'walk the talk' of digitalization by delivering real results for their airline partner and cargo.one's extensively growing user base of freight forwarders.

As COVID-19 urges airlines and forwarder sales teams to adapt to a new normal, cargo.one reports a record increase in usage and demand. The platform now serves about 1,500 freight forwarder branches, located across key European markets. This customer base represents a significant growth of 425% compared to last year.

Moritz Claussen, Founder and Managing Director of cargo.one says: "We see that COVID-19 has been a catalyst for digital transformation within the air cargo industry. This is reflected in the now 1,500 forwarder branches using cargo.one on a daily basis. Furthermore, we see that distributing capacity online at live rates is an essential part of the recovery roadmap for many airlines. Together with IBS Software we have been building a proven plug and play solution that empowers all IBS airlines to seamlessly integrate with cargo.one and get access to our ever-growing user base. Allowing airlines to boost sales online and almost instantly relieve overloaded sales staff."

The seamless access and proven integration technology to the platform via the IBS iCargo Sales Platform will help the 30+ IBS airline customers to quickly use 'out of the box' services, without the need for major system changes. This helps airlines develop digital distribution capabilities which is a game changer for the industry.

"We truly believe that leveraging online distribution is the way forward for airlines to emerge faster and stronger from the crisis and we are excited to enable these connections with innovation leader cargo.one and our state of the art technology. It is heartening to see how both companies have worked together in these challenging circumstances to deliver innovative capabilities that will help the industry. We have moved further in our broader goal of creating a 'digital ecosystem' by collaborating with complimenting services, to bring greater value to customers using iCargo. I am excited as we will see digitalization accelerating further over the next months through our joint efforts," concludes Ashok Rajan, SVP & Head of Cargo & Logistics, IBS Software.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality segments. IBS's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet and crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel & air-cargo management, making it the enterprise with the widest range of offerings for the aviation industry. IBS also runs Demand Gateway - the world's largest distribution network for leisure hotels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive guest centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online, and onboard solutions for the modern tour and cruise provider. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 11 offices across the world.

Web: https://www.ibsplc.com/

About cargo.one

Cargo One GmbH (cargo.one) develops a platform for booking and marketing air freight capacities. The company focuses on offering instantly bookable quotes for multiple airlines, making it the first booking platform of its kind. Accredited freight forwarders can search, compare and book these quotes on the cargo.one platform in real-time and receive an immediate booking confirmation. Partner airlines gain access to a cost-effective, data-driven and fully digital distribution channel. cargo.one's product changes long and asynchronous booking processes by telephone or e-mail, enabling substantial cost savings on both sides. The cargo.one team combines international experience in building digital business models with relevant expertise in the modernization of B2B processes. Situated in Berlin, Germany, cargo.one has partnered with global airlines such as Lufthansa, Finnair, AirBridgeCargo, Etihad and ANA while serving a fast-growing number of more than 1500 freight forwarding branches, including players such as Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Agility Global Integrated Logistics, DACHSER and Flexport.

Web: www.cargo.one

