Temenos recognized for industry-leading technology, ranked best-selling core banking platform for 15th year with over 3x more new named deals than the next contender

Temenos named leader in digital banking and channels category with Temenos Infinity for the fourth consecutive year, with 50% more new deals than the next provider

Temenos reconfirmed as leader in retail payments systems with Temenos Payments, with more than twice the number of new deals than the next competitor

Intelligence Sales League Table 2020 (SLT). Temenos was also named a regional leader in both Europe and Americas. Temenos, with its AI and advanced cloud technology, continues to be the undisputed leader in the main product categories in the IBS League Table with the greatest number of competitors.

Temenos has been ranked as the best-selling core banking system for 15 years, as well as the best-selling vendor for digital banking for the fourth consecutive year. For 21 years running, Temenos has demonstrated consistent leadership, placing in the top two positions for core banking systems. In this year's Sales League Table, Temenos led in nine categories, including:

#1 Digital banking and channels with Temenos Infinity, gaining 38 new name deals

#1 Best-selling core banking system with Temenos Transact, securing 51 new name customer deals

#1 Retail payments system with 51 new deals for Temenos Payments

#1 Risk management system, closing 53 new deals with Temenos Financial Crime Mitigation

#1 Regional Leader in Europe, working with ABN AMRO and challenger banks such as Lunar and Alba

#1 Regional Leader in Americas, partnering with innovative banks such as CWB Financial Group

#2 Regional Leader in the Middle-East and Africa with key clients such as Egyptian National Post Organization

#2 Regional Leader in APAC with innovative clients such as TSB with Temenos Infinity Digital Onboarding and Virgin Money Australia

#2 Islamic Banking, partnering with the world's largest Islamic bank, Al Rajhi Bank

Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer, Temenos, said: "It's a great honor to be recognized as the best-selling banking software provider with the most modern technology across the main product categories of digital, core banking, retail payments, and risk management systems. Now more than ever we see an acceleration in digital and cloud adoption banks need agile, modern banking technology across the front and back office. We offer our offer our clients, both established banks and new entrants, the winning combination of the richest banking functionality and the most advanced cloud-native, cloud-agnostic technology. We deliver solutions for the 'New Normal' that give our clients agility, speed to market, hyper-personalized services at the front end and automation and operational excellence in the back office. The IBS report reconfirms Temenos as global powerhouse and the world's #1 banking software company and I would like to thank our customers, partners and employees for helping us achieve this exciting milestone."

IBS' Sales League Table Panel, said: "2019 was a record-breaking year for our Sales League Table, with nearly 900 validated deals globally and the highest level of vendor participation to-date. Temenos' success was notable due to achieving #1 positions in the most intensely competitive categories including digital banking, core banking, retail payments and risk management systems. At IBS Intelligence, we are seeing banks re-visiting their digital transformation plans to support their businesses through the current COVID-19 crisis. 2020 will be an interesting year for our industry and we will be continuing to track new deals and trends to support our clients worldwide."

Temenos continues to relentlessly focus on innovation, investing 20% of its revenue in R&D more than any other provider in the industry. The IBS Intelligence Sales League Table is the global barometer for sales performance of banking platforms ranging from retail, to private, to Islamic, to digital-only and universal banking. The SLT provides a vital tool to executives in banks for selecting vendors for RFIs and influences vendor selection across conventional and digital banking.

About Temenos

Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN) is the world's leader in banking software. Over 3,000 banks across the globe, including 41 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process both the daily transactions and client interactions of more than 500 million banking customers. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and AI-driven front office, core banking, payments and fund administration software enabling banks to deliver frictionless, omnichannel customer experiences and gain operational excellence.

Temenos software is proven to enable its top-performing clients to achieve cost-income ratios of 26.8% half the industry average and returns on equity of 29%, three times the industry average. These clients also invest 51% of their IT budget on growth and innovation versus maintenance, which is double the industry average, proving the banks' IT investment is adding tangible value to their business.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.

