DGAP-Media / 2020-06-16 / 09:00 *Your Family Entertainment AG enters into extended kids content partnership with Blue Ant Media's ZooMoo Networks* _Synergetic partnership includes exchange of kids content across YFE and ZooMoo Networks platforms. _ Munich, 16 June 2020 *Your Family Entertainment* (YFE), a leading German kids content company announced today a strategic content partnership with international producer, distributor, channel operator, *Blue Ant Media*. The partnership will see the two platforms share exclusive content, including programming from Blue Ant Media's kids channel *ZooMoo Networks* ("ZooMoo") and YFE's extensive library of high quality children and family programs. Blue Ant Media will add YFE's original content to ZooMoo Networks, its interactive, children's nature broadcaster. ZooMoo's program portfolio combines spectacular wildlife footage with puppetry, animations and narration, providing a unique viewing and learning experience for preschool viewers. ZooMoo will feature select programming from YFE's award-winning library including animated childrens series _Gloria's House_, which features a strong-willed little girl and her cat and _Albert Says: Nature Knows Best_, which teaches kids about nature and the environment. ZooMoo's audience will also have access to kids comedic series _Bob's Beach_, which is about a city dog, shipwrecked on a deserted island and _Urmel_, based on the famous German YA novel. Likewise, YFE will broadcast a great selection of ZooMoo's catalogue on its international kids- and family pay-TV channels, Fix&Foxi and RiC, including the award-winning, live action series, _Kooki's Crafty Show_, which will introduce YFE's audience to a wacky, peppy red panda who inspires kids to unleash the wild side of their creativity and the animated series _Jelly Jamm_, which celebrates music, fun and friendship. Additional ZooMoo series available to YFE through this partnership include: live action, puppetry and VFX series, _Animal Alphabet_, where kids have fun identifying which letter of the alphabet different animals begin with; _Growing Up_ a live action and animated series featuring Flutter, a baby caterpillar, who likes to watch other animals grow up; and _Move It_, which inspires kids to dance like their favourite animal with catchy educational songs via puppetry and animation.. Through this partnership, YFE and ZooMoo leverage the strong synergies in their high quality standards as well as their philosophy for premium, educational and entertaining content aired on their respective kids and family channels. *Bernd Wendeln, COO of Munich-based Your Family Entertainment AG, is delighted about the new partnership*: "We are proud to introduce the ZooMoo animal world to our international audience as it fits perfectly with our kids-safe ecosystem. We trust that this is the start of a long and fruitful cooperation and friendship!" "Our partnership with YFE allows us to bolster ZooMoo's line-up of trusted, educational entertainment for kids with its nature and wildlife-themed content that aligns perfectly with the quality of our specially curated offering," *says Ward Platt, CEO, Kids & Global Networks, Blue Ant Media.* *Blue Ant Media* is an international producer, distributor, channel operator and gaming video content company. We own and operate numerous production companies in North America and Asia-Pacific under the Blue Ant Studios banner, creating content for broadcasters and streaming platforms in multiple genres including factual entertainment, natural history, documentary, adult animation and drama. Our distribution business, Blue Ant International, offers a substantial catalogue of content, including one of the world's largest 4K natural history offerings. Blue Ant Media operates channels on multiple continents under 14 brands including Love Nature, Smithsonian Channel Canada, BBC Earth (Canada), ZooMoo, Arcade Cloud and more. Omnia Media, our gaming video content company, has the largest gamer talent network in the world. It creates and distributes gaming video content and podcast shows across digital and OTT platforms such as YouTube, Snapchat, Facebook, and more. Blue Ant Media is headquartered in Toronto, with eight international offices in Los Angeles, Singapore, London, Dunedin, Washington DC, Sydney, Beijing and Taipei. Blueantmedia.com [1] *ZooMoo Networks *is an interactive, children's nature broadcaster with television channels available in over 135 territories. ZooMoo Networks is a joint venture with DirectTV Latin America, an AT&T company, which holds a 30% stake in the company. The business' television programming is comprised of over 500 hours of original content, combining spectacular wildlife footage with puppetry, animations and narration to create a unique viewing and learning experience for preschool viewers, aged three to six. ZooMoo's revolutionary second screen app provides multi-platform, interactive play for kids via iOS and Android devices. *About Your Family Entertainment AG* Your Family Entertainment AG ("YFE") (WKN [German security code number]: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, Abbreviation: RTV) with headquarters in Munich/Germany is a producer and distributor of high-quality children and family programs with one of the largest broadcaster-independent libraries in Europe. Its stock includes well-known series such as "Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi" and "Altair". YFE additionally operates the award-winning Pay-TV kids channel "Fix&Foxi" which is available in the GAS-Region (German) and in Africa and Middle East (Arabic and English). The Company also established free-to-air kids channel "RiC" with a current coverage of 34 Mio. households in the GAS region. In addition, YFE operates several mobile TV streams and digital channels worldwide. *Contact Your Family Entertainment AG* Armin Schnell Your Family Entertainment AG Nordendstr. 64 80801 München Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0 Fax: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-91 E-Mail: armin.schnell@yfe.tv www.yfe.tv [2] www.fixundfoxi.tv [3] End of Media Release Issuer: Your Family Entertainment AG Key word(s): TV/Radio 2020-06-16 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Your Family Entertainment AG Nordendstr. 64 80801 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 997 271-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 997 271-91 E-mail: ir@yfe.tv Internet: www.yfe.tv ISIN: DE000A161N14 WKN: A161N1 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1070553 End of News DGAP Media 1070553 2020-06-16 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c29010f50e92f2317afe168efc65077e&application_id=1070553&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a96ba7cef5050785e3a1b4496edf815b&application_id=1070553&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ad2fa63bd15b803a7667c43cbc3b23cd&application_id=1070553&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2020 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)