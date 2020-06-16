For its 20th edition, the World Economic Forum appoints Dawex for its leadership, innovation and impact as a pioneer of the data economy.

Dawex, the leading data exchange technology company and the operator of the largest data marketplace, today announced being awarded as "Technology Pioneer" by the World Economic Forum and joining the World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community. Dawex will contribute to the Data Policy platform, a work group leading the Forum's approach to data policy and data governance. The aim is to help define and implement forward-looking, interoperable, and trustworthy data policies to fuel innovation and accelerate responsible use of data in the new globally integrated data economy.

Onboarded on a two-year program, Tech Pioneers are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. With this nomination, Dawex joins policymakers and private sector leaders to help define the global agenda on key issues.

"We are very honored to be named Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. It confirms data exchanges are playing a central role in today's global economy," says Laurent Lafaye, Dawex co-CEO. "Being invited to join the Data Policy work group is an acknowledgement of the importance of Dawex mission to create the conditions for the smooth development of the data economy by facilitating the exchange of data between companies and organizations."

As a "Tech Pioneer", Dawex joins the ranks of prestigious past recipients that have since become household names such as Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise or Twitter. Dawex is breaking ground for French Tech and for data companies as, since 2007, it is the first French data company to receive this distinction and only 8 French companies have been named "Tech Pioneers" by the World Economic Forum.

"We're excited to welcome Dawex to our 20th cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. "Dawex and its fellow pioneers are developing cutting edge technologies all over the world. Beyond their innovations, these firms are contributing greatly to improving the state of the world."

"The creation of a Data Policy platform by the World Economic Forum has marked a new milestone for data exchange," says Fabrice Tocco, Dawex co-CEO. "It drives public and private organizations to seize the data opportunities and open new business horizons. Data exchange is an innovation enabler and unlocks the value of data, renewing the way public and private organizations collaborate. This is shaping a promising future."

About World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. www.weforum.org

About Dawex

Dawex, a leading data exchange technology company and the operator of the largest data marketplace, allows organizations to orchestrate data circulation by sourcing, monetizing and exchanging data directly, securely and in full compliance with regulations. Today 10,000 organizations from 20+ sectors rely on Dawex Global Data Marketplace and Data Exchange Platform solutions to build their data exchange strategy. In 2020, Dawex is named Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Created in 2015, Dawex is an international company headquartered in France, and serving customers in more than 50 countries. www.dawex.com

