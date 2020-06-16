Brings global insurance services experience and a track record of profitable growth through focusing on clients and people

Charles Taylor, the leading provider of services and technology solutions to the global insurance market, has today announced the appointment of Rob Brown as Group Chief Executive Officer. For over three decades, Brown has been a transformative leader responsible for steering large global insurance businesses to achieve excellent performance in terms of both client outcomes and financial results.

Brown has a strong track record of building and leading high performing teams and was selected from an international pool of exceptional candidates. An outstanding leader with deep insurance knowledge, Brown has worked as an underwriter, a broker and a manager and has built an excellent reputation for leadership, through concentrated focus on clients, people and communications.

In his previous role as CEO of AXA Global Corporate Solutions, Brown was responsible for 1500 employees globally over a 4-year period. During his tenure, he successfully led the team of the Corporate Solutions business to expand their product solutions and their client base.

Prior to AXA, Brown spent 15 years at Aon in a variety of senior leadership roles in the UK and EMEA, including a 4-year period as CEO of Aon UK. More recently, he held the position of CEO of Aon Risk Solutions, EMEA, with overall leadership of 15,000 employees across 50 countries from 2011-14. Brown's tenure in both roles saw a consistent focus on delivering great outcomes for clients. He has also held underwriting roles in commercial lines at global insurance carriers, including Zurich and AIG.

Edward Creasy, Chairman of Charles Taylor commented, "We are delighted to welcome Rob to Charles Taylor. He is a highly regarded CEO with impressive insurance experience at the board and executive level within major insurance market organisations and an outstanding leader of people. Above all he is a great cultural fit for our organization having also spent time in multiple markets around the world in people-focused businesses." He added, "We are looking forward to the future with Rob at the helm. We are confident that under his operational and strategic guidance Charles Taylor will continue to grow its distinctive market position as the provider of professional services and technology solutions supporting every stage of the insurance lifecycle and operating model."

Rob Brown said, "The insurance industry increasingly relies on first class providers of services and solutions to access expertise and operational capacity, and to help market participants across the world deliver what their clients want. I believe that this will be truer than ever over the coming years as current market conditions drive more rapid operating model change. Charles Taylor has an outstanding reputation for superior client service and a great culture. I'm excited to be joining the team and to listening, learning and adding value as we collectively deliver the next chapter of Charles Taylor's success."

About Charles Taylor

Charles Taylor is a global provider of professional services and technology solutions dedicated to enabling the global insurance market to do its business fundamentally better. Dating back to 1884, Charles Taylor now employs approximately 3000 staff in more than 120 locations spread across 30 countries in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

Charles Taylor believes that it holds a distinctive position in its markets in that it is able to provide professional services and technology solutions in order to support every stage of the insurance lifecycle and every aspect of the insurance operating model. Charles Taylor serves a diversified blue-chip international customer base that includes national and international insurance companies, mutuals, captives, MGAs, Lloyd's syndicates and reinsurers, along with brokers, distributors and corporate insureds.

