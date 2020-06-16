Former Bundesbank Board Member to Provide Strategic Counsel to the Firm's International Business

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Dr. Andreas Dombret has joined the firm as an International Senior Advisor, effective June 1. In this role, he will provide strategic counsel to Houlihan Lokey's leadership team to help further develop the firm's business both in Europe and internationally.

Between 2010 and 2018, Andreas Dombret served as a member of the Executive Board of the Deutsche Bundesbank, the German central bank; from 2014 to 2018 he was a member of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank (ECB); and from 2012 to 2018, he was a Board Director at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

"Due to his outstanding reputation within the financial services industry, Andreas brings a wealth of expertise and an abundance of deep relationships in both the private and public sectors," said Scott Adelson, Co-President of Houlihan Lokey. "His background and experience perfectly complement the culture within our firm and will not only be invaluable to our senior colleagues, but also to clients across our global network."

Andreas Dombret added, "In choosing my advisory mandates, I put the highest priority on reputation of the firms I advise. Reputation is based on capabilities and character. At Houlihan Lokey, I have met a team and a corporate culture which has impressed me. I am familiar with the business model of an independent M&A boutique, and I am a fan of it."

Over the past five years, the firm has grown its European Corporate Finance business through a series of acquisitions: McQueen Ltd. and Leonardo Co. in 2015; BearTooth Advisors and Quayle Munro in 2018; and Fidentiis Capital in 2019.

Houlihan Lokey now has more than 260 bankers in Europe, up from 80 in 2014.

Matteo Manfredi, Head of Corporate Finance, Continental Europe, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Andreas to the firm. His appointment underscores our commitment to continue the development of our European business, and we look forward to benefitting from his insight and extensive knowledge of the banking sector."

During his time with the Deutsche Bundesbank, Andreas Dombret was responsible for Bank Supervision; Financial Stability; Markets; Statistics; Risk Controlling; Economic Education; the Bundesbank's University; and the Bundesbank's representatives abroad. He was also a member of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) and the German Financial Stability Committee, as well as the Bundesbank deputy to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Prior to joining the Bundesbank in 2010, he was Vice Chairman of European Investment Banking at Bank of America. From 2002 to 2005, he served as a Partner at Rothschild Co. in Frankfurt and London. He joined Rothschild after 10 years with J.P. Morgan, where he was a Managing Director covering the financial institutions sector in Germany and Austria. He began his career at Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt in 1987.

Since leaving the Bundesbank in 2018, Andreas Dombret has taken on a number of international advisory positions, is a lecturer at Columbia University in New York and the European Business School in Oestrich-Winkel in Germany, and is a member of the Supervisory Board at ESMT Berlin business school.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past five consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past six consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200616005374/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

212.331.8225

IR@HL.com

Media Relations

Richard Creswell

+44 (0) 20 7747 1480

PR@HL.com