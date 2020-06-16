DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft /
Release of Financial Reports
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report
2020-06-16 / 09:06
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the Annual financial report
is immediately available under the follwing internet address:
*Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG*
Language: German
Address:
http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/de/q4_201
9.pdf
Language: English
Address:
http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/en/q4_201
9.pdf
Language: English
Company: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
Stephansplatz 12
1010 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.doco.com
