DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft /

Release of Financial Reports

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report



2020-06-16 / 09:06

Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service

of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the Annual financial report

is immediately available under the follwing internet address:



*Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG*



Language: German

Address:

http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/de/q4_201

9.pdf



Language: English

Address:

http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/en/q4_201

9.pdf



2020-06-16 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,

Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English

Company: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

Stephansplatz 12

1010 Wien

Austria

Internet: www.doco.com



End of News DGAP News Service



1070581 2020-06-16



(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJune 16, 2020 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)

DO & CO-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de