OpenNebula 5.12 "Firework" is the seventh update release of the OpenNebula 5 series and takes a monumental leap in providing the lightest comprehensive open source management platform to build private, hybrid and edge clouds. The code-name "Firework" takes root in the exciting integration with Firecracker, a new micro-VM manager widely used by AWS through its Fargate and Lambda services designed for managing secure, multi-tenant container and function-based services, and for advancing the "secure serverless" experience. Now OpenNebula provides the enterprise engine to administer and provision these serverless resources, offering the security and isolation of traditional VMs with the agility of containers, and permitting the combination of different workloads on the same OpenNebula instance.

OpenNebula 5.12 "Firework" also brings seamless Docker Hub marketplace integration, permitting direct execution of Docker Hub images in your OpenNebula cloud. This brings all current application container management right square in-line with OpenNebula. This increased flexibility with micro-VM and container technologies, combined with the freedom of edge distribution puts OpenNebula at the forefront of adaptability.

Additionally, OpenNebula 5.12 "Firework" includes a complete overhaul and bolstering of the monitoring subsystem to allow for simple, streamlined support of very large-scale deployments including hybrid and edge clouds. It also includes revamping of the OneFlow API to incorporate fenced networking, in addition to greatly improving services management performance. And with Hashicorp Terraform integration, DevOps teams will have the flexibility to configure and administer their OpenNebula data centers effortlessly.

OpenNebula enables businesses to embrace private, hybrid and edge cloud computing and to meet the evolving needs of developers to use the latest tools and frameworks (containers, Infrastructure-as-Code, etc.), while meeting enterprise requirements of DevOps practices. And full support for virtualization technologies including VMware, KVM, LXD, and Firecracker makes OpenNebula the top-choice open source solution for building elastic cloud infrastructures using any or all of the suitable resources without lock-in or vendor-imposed limitation.

About OpenNebula Systems

OpenNebula Systems develops OpenNebula, supports its Community, and provides SLA-based support, enterprise tools, consulting, and training. OpenNebula Systems has a global presence with offices in Europe and the US.

Part of this functionality was funded from the SME Instrument program of the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation, under grant agreement ONEedge-A Software-defined Edge Computing Solution-880412.

