*Dexus (ASX:DXS)* *ASX release* *16 June 2020* *Estimated distribution for the six months ending 30 June 2020* Dexus announces details relating to its estimated distribution for the six months ending 30 June 2020. The estimated distribution amount for the six months ending 30 June 2020 is 23.2 cents[1] per stapled security. Consistent with the FY20 distribution guidance announcement released to the Australian Securities Exchange on 1 June 2020, and taking into account the distribution of 27.0 cents per stapled security for the six months ending 31 December 2019 (paid on 28 February 2020), this distribution will result in a total estimated distribution amount of 50.2 cents per stapled security for the 2020 financial year. The payment will be made in accordance with the following timetable: Ex-distribution date: Monday, 29 June 2020 Record date: Tuesday, 30 June 2020 Payment date and dispatch of distribution and taxation statements: Friday, 28 August 2020 Dexus confirms that its distribution reinvestment plan remains suspended and will not be in operation for this distribution payment. If any changes occur in this regard, the Australian Securities Exchange and security holders will be advised at the appropriate time. Dexus will confirm its final distribution amount for the six months ended 30 June 2020 when it announces its 2020 annual results on Wednesday, 19 August 2020. An appendix 3A Notification of distribution was also provided to the Australian Securities Exchange and is available at https://www.dexus.com/investor-centre/results-and-reporting/asx-announcement s [1] _Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited._ *For further information please contact:* *Investors * *Media* Jessica Johns Louise Murray Senior Manager, Investor Senior Manager, Corporate Relations Communications +61 2 9017 1368 +61 2 9017 1446 +61 427 706 994 +61 403 260 754 jessica.johns@dexus.com louise.murray@dexus.com [1] In consideration of the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on its operating environment, Dexus will continue to assess the situation and there is a possibility that the actual distribution amount per stapled security may be marginally higher than estimated. *About Dexus* Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $33.8 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia and directly own $16.8 billion of properties, with a further $17.0 billion of properties managed on behalf of third-party clients. The group's $11.2 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.8 million square metres of office workspace across 55 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by 27,000 investors from 20 countries. With 35 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

