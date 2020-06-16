WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Accelerates the Development of AI Vision Full-Scenario Applications

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2020 / WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) focuses on computer vision holographic cloud services. According to introducing, WIMI cover from the holographic AI computer vision synthesis, holographic visual presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR online and offline advertising, holographic ARSDK pay, 5G holographic communication software development, holographic development of face recognition, holographic AR technology such as holographic AI development in face of multiple links, holographic cloud is a comprehensive technology solutions provider. Its business application scene is mainly gathered in five professional fields, such as home entertainment, lightfield cinema, performing arts system, commercial release system and advertising display system. WIMI has integrated the identities of holographic AI cloud mobile software developers, service providers and operators into one, and has also become one of the leading holographic AI integration platforms in China.

With the advent of 5G, the peak rate of wireless communication technology is increased to the magnitude of 20Gbit/s, and the delay can theoretically be reduced to 1ms, which is expected to clear the application barriers of current AR/VR products in data transmission, significantly improve the product user experience, and thus promote the maturity and development of AR/VR market.

At the core of WIMI's business is holographic AR technology, which is used in software engineering, content production, cloud and big data to provide customers with AR based holographic services and products. Products mainly include holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. In 2019Q1, about 80.3% of revenue comes from holographic AR advertising services and 19.7% from holographic AR entertainment products.

Compared with its domestic peers, WIMI has built a comprehensive library of holographic AR content in formats ranging from 3D models to holographic short videos. According to Frost&Sullivan data, WIMI has built a comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library among all holographic AR solution providers in China. In terms of 2018 revenue, number of customers, holographic AR content, holographic AR patents and software Copyrights, weimei is the leader in the holographic AR industry in China. For the full year of 2018, WIMI owned about 4,654 AR holographic content, 106 software Copyrights and 219 technology patents. WIMI is committed to using holographic technology to meet the entertainment and business needs of customers and end users.

Based on imaging detection and recognition technology, template matching and detection technology, video processing and recognition technology, holographic 3D layer replacement technology in imaging recognition and dynamic fusion processing technology in imaging tracking, WIMI embedded holographic AR advertisements into online videos. It is hoped that these technologies will be applied to the company's future strategic blueprint, such as the development and application of holographic 3D face recognition technology and holographic face change technology.

Holographic cloud business will combine with the depth of 5G, 5G in collaboration of high rate and low latency, remote communication and data transmission, from terminal to business server system transmission delay will average about 6 ms, well below the 4 g network transmission delay, ensure the holographic AR in the remote communication and data transmission without caton, low latency, and terminal collaboration in more, when the richness and diversity of interaction. Make the end + cloud collaboration collaboration more efficient. Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and the Internet of things (IoT) application, makes WIMI holographic holographic AR AR advertising business, and entertainment business, as well as the holographic interactive entertainment, holographic meeting, holographic social, holographic communication, holographic family holographic, etc., will be based on facial recognition technology and holographic 5G + AI AI face in face of technology of the core technology for effective growth.

Due to the changes in 5G communication network bandwidth, high-end holographic applications are increasingly applied to social media, communication, navigation, home applications and other application scenarios. WIMI's plan is to provide holographic cloud platform services based on two core technologies: holographic ARTIFICIAL intelligence facial recognition technology and holographic ARTIFICIAL intelligence facial modification technology through 5G communication networks.

WIMI plans to continue to improve and strengthen existing technologies to maintain industry leadership and create ecological business models. At present, WIMI's holographic face recognition technology and holographic face change technology are being applied to the existing holographic advertising and entertainment business of Weimei Cloud information, and the technology is also being constantly upgraded to make breakthroughs in more industry fields. WIMI aims to build a commercial ecosystem based on holographic applications.

WIMI has the world's leading 3D computer vision technology and SAAS platform technology. WIMI turns ordinary images into holographic 3D content through AI algorithm and is widely used in holographic advertising, holographic entertainment, holographic education, holographic communication and other fields. WIMI has core technologies such as holographic face recognition, holographic face changing and holographic digital life, and is seeking market cooperation and investment opportunities worldwide. In the future, WIMI will expand holographic ecology in the international market and aspire to become a global leader in holographic cloud industry.

Driven by 5G, AR/VR is expected to become the earliest segment and gradually drive the rise of other applications. The uWB high-speed transmission capability and low latency brought by 5G can solve the pain points such as insufficient VR/AR rendering capability, weak interactive experience, poor terminal mobility and vertigo.

In the process of popularizing AR, the advantages of 5G are mainly reflected in three aspects: higher capacity, lower latency and better network uniformity.

When the network delay to reduce to the millisecond, caused by inconsistent motion state and the visual system of discomfort will disappear, so 5G network commercial will make AR could break through the barrier of in transmission, AR technology in mobile client application problems will be readily solved, AR/VR ecosystem has become increasingly mature, will be accompanied by 5G for new development opportunities.

