Advanced Risk Offering and Strong Client Engagement Drive Win

Fusion Risk Management, Inc. ("Fusion"), a leading provider of business continuity and risk management software and services, today announced it has been named Best Risk Management by SC Awards Europe 2020.

Over the past year, Fusion Risk Management has made substantial strides to advance its risk management offering including product enhancements as well as a growing community of experts and users. Fusion won the prestigious award for the company's products and services, which aim to take organisations beyond legacy solutions and empower users to make data-driven decisions with a comprehensive and flexible approach through one system.

"This recognition by SC is a testament to how diligently we continue to work to provide a robust, innovative, and flexible risk management solution to meet the bespoke needs of our clients," said Fusion CEO Mike Campbell. "The risk landscape continues to evolve and present new challenges to business continuity and risk management including the COVID-19 pandemic, which has driven a new generation of threats and opportunities for organizations. Our priority has always been to offer solutions that solve real client problems based on real experiences, and we are excited to continue innovating and expanding our services to help our clients build more resilient businesses."

Judges of the awards highlighted Fusion's outstanding client engagement arrangements and strong partnerships with clients saving hundreds of hours for clients, and that clients love the tool. With a 98% retention rate, the judges noted that Fusion "is clearly doing something right."

Details of Fusion's winning entry can be found here: www.scmagazineuk.com/scawardseurope2020

About Fusion Risk Management

Fusion Risk Management is a leading industry provider of cloud-based software solutions for business continuity, risk management, IT disaster recovery, and crisis and incident management. Its products and services take organizations beyond legacy solutions and empowers them to make data-driven decisions with a comprehensive and flexible approach through one system. Fusion and its team of experts are dedicated to helping companies achieve greater organizational resilience and mitigate risks within their businesses.

For more information, visit www.fusionrm.com.

About SC Europe

SC Media is the leading information resource for cybersecurity professionals in the UK and Europe, who need knowledge on IT security strategies, data protection best practices, government regulations and current IT security technologies.

For more information about the SC Awards Europe 2020, read the full award summary or watch the award ceremony video www.scawardseurope.com.

Full list of winners can be found here: www.scmagazineuk.com/scawardseurope2020

