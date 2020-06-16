Amane Advisors Awarded Contract By King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) To Provide Water Advisory Services

Services Include Helping Define Strategy for Developing and Operating SPARK's Entire Water and Wastewater Infrastructure

MANAMA, Bahrain, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amane Advisors, the premier global consultancy and advisory focused on the water industry, has been awarded the contract to provide advisory services for the development of all water and wastewater facilities in the new city, SPARK (King Salman Energy Park).

Energy City Development Company (ECDC) is developing and operating a new energy hub - The King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) - with the strategic objectives to contribute to the Kingdom's vision 2030, strengthen Saudi Arabia's position as a global energy hub, enhance the energy supply chain reliability, enable industry 4.0 and support economic development and job creation in the Kingdom. The city is targeting energy related sector's value chains including upstream oil and gas, downstream oil and gas, petrochemicals and power. This smart city will also host digital and innovation hubs that will act as accelerators for the fourth industrial revolution in the energy industry and satellite sectors.

The economic targets are to contribute USD 6 billion to Saudi Arabia's annual GDP, and 100,000 direct and indirect jobs created at maturity. SPARK is being developed with a unique value proposition in the GCC markets. It is a smart, green industrial city development with world class operations and integrated residential and educational facilities. SPARK has already secured a large number of anchor tenants of leading international and local players in the energy industry, including Schlumberger, Baker Hughes GE, Halliburton, Yokogawa and Emerson, to list only a few.

Amane Advisors has been awarded the contract following a competitive tendering process. The contract's scope of work will consist of helping to define SPARK's strategy for developing and operating its entire water and wastewater infrastructure, assisting SPARK in the development of a Request for Proposals (RFP) pack for the selection of its eventual private operator, securing fair water purchase and wastewater treatment agreements, and outlining the terms of agreements for provision of utility services to its tenants.

"Since 2015, Amane Advisors has developed its activities in the MENA Region through its office in Bahrain and has delivered more than 30 consulting projects in the region. We bring to this landmark project unparalleled expertise and experience across all aspects of the water sector. This will ensure that SPARK is equipped with the most effective capabilities to deliver the highest level of customer value to its tenants and to integrate the overarching strategic goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 into SPARK's utility infrastructure," said Christophe Guillet, Amane Advisors managing partner for the MENA region.

About Amane Advisors

Amane Advisors is a global advisory firm dedicated to the water industry bringing services to its clients on all matters relating to their growth. Its clients range from multinationals, institutions and investors, to innovative start-ups and technology companies. Services include Strategy, Market Intelligence, Commercialization, Mergers & Acquisitions, PPP Advisory and Digital Transformation. To learn more, visit www.amaneadvisors.com.

About King Salman Energy Park

King Salman Energy Park industrial city is located in the Eastern Province within an hour drive from Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. It is developed with a vision (SPARK): King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) is a fully integrated city designed to become the leading gateway to the regional energy sector and will include an industrial area, dry port and logistics zone, as well as vibrant residential, educational and commercial zones. The city has already attracted a number of key anchor investors with over 70% of Phase 1 land allocated. Execution is planned over three phases, with $1.6 billion investment into Phase 1 which will be completed by year-end 2021. As you seek to increase your IKTVA scores with new investments, SPARK will be your destination of choice. www.spark-ksa.com.