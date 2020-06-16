Chinese developer Panda Green says it has negotiated exclusive rights to develop a $1.41 billion project in Xinjiang which will feature PV and photothermal generation, hydrogen production and energy storage.Panda Green has secured exclusive rights to develop a RMB10 billion (US$1.41 billion), 1 GW renewables project which will feature hydrogen production, PV and photothermal power generation and energy storage, with an initial development phase leading to 500 MW of capacity. Although light on detail, a stock market update issued by Panda Green to the Hong Kong exchange stated a memorandum of cooperation ...

