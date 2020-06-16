Scepter Holdings, Inc., Donates Hand Sanitizer

Scepter donates hand sanitizer to Technical Air Balance in Phoenix Arizona

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2020 / Scepter Holdings, Inc., (OTC PINK:BRZL) a high-performance consumer goods sales and marketing company, donates hand sanitizer to Technical Air Balance in Phoenix, Arizona.

Technical Air Balance provides air filtration and balancing services to schools, universities, many hospitals & medical facilities plus the Border Patrol in the Greater Phoenix area and across Arizona. During the pandemic their team has been engaged in providing necessary assistance to many facilities that have continued operating during the crisis or are upgrading during the pandemic to reopen with better filtration & ventilation. Access to liquid and gel hand sanitizer in bulk has been very difficult for small companies.

Rachel A. Murdock, owner of Technical Air Balance responded, "In this troubled time in our country, we needed help and Scepter offered that help which gives our staff and technicians confidence to continue to serve the needs of our community and state." Scepter has been researching hand sanitizer production and sales opportunities, and as a result, was able to secure a supply of liquid and gel hand sanitizer for donation to Technical Air Balance.

"We are grateful to be able to support a small business that is making a difference behind the scenes during this difficult time.", stated Robert Van Boerum, Chairman of the Board.

About Scepter Holdings, Inc.

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") manages the sales and brand development of high-performance consumer packaged goods. The company seeks to acquire performing brands to add to the company's portfolio of products and brands sold online and through strategic retail relationships. The company has expertise manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling online consumer packaged goods and seeks to leverage its expertise to grow additional acquired brands. Scepter Holdings, Inc. was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on January 11, 2007.

For more information, please visit our website: http://scepterbrands.com

