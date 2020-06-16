EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 16, 2020 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS FINNAIR OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE The subscription rights of the share issue of Finnair Oyj will be traded as of June 17, 2020. Identifiers of the subscription rights: Trading code: FIA1SU0120 ISIN code: FI4000440136 Orderbook id: 198103 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equity rights Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Subscription period: June 17, 2020 - July 01, 2020 Trading starts: June 17, 2020 Last trading day: June 25, 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260