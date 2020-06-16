Today, Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) launches a cutting-edge digital education platform called CAMP PCI, which stands for Coronary Artery Myocardial Protected Percutaneous Coronary Intervention, to improve patient outcomes and quality of life with supported high-risk PCI by utilizing best practices, techniques and technologies to enable safer, more effective and complete revascularization. The launch of the platform, online at CAMPPCI.org, comes on the heels of CAMP PCI's first live virtual training that took place on June 5 and was attended by invited physicians from North America and Europe.

CAMP PCI leverages contemporary and advanced digital content, such as live virtual observerships and proctorships from world-renowned interventional cardiologists, and educational modules designed for all levels of clinical expertise. The broad-based and advanced curriculum covers topics such as access and closure technology optimization, advanced imaging, therapeutic best practices for coronary artery disease (CAD), and the importance of Impella hemodynamic support in appropriately selected high-risk patients to achieve safe and complete revascularization. Learn more about CAMP PCI in this online video from the expert faculty of leaders in interventional cardiology.

"As interventional cardiologists, we are in need of an online, continuous education and training platform focused on supported high-risk PCI," said William O'Neill, MD, medical director of the Center for Structural Heart Disease at Henry Ford Hospital. "CAMP PCI will help us learn how to better protect the myocardium and improve overall outcomes in this complex patient population."

"As educational courses and meetings for PCI and complete revascularization become increasingly limited, the need for advanced online and interactive training and education has grown. CAMP PCI was developed to respond to this need to treat patients with coronary artery disease and heart failure, and to address the need for continuous improvement in contemporary PCI techniques and tools," said Seth Bilazarian, M.D., vice president, medical education and training at Abiomed and the physician leader of CAMP PCI. "In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for digital and on-demand medical education."

Nearly one million PCI procedures are performed annually in the United States and data reveals a need to improve outcomes and enable better PCI. The landscape for PCI in 2018 showed:

101,000 patients received incomplete revascularizations, resulting in higher rates of myocardial infarction, urgent repeat revascularization and higher healthcare costs.

Approximately 67,000 patients experienced acute kidney injury, associated with increased mortality, bleeding and costs.

115,000 patients were readmitted within 30 days after discharge from PCI for cardiovascular issues.

More than 319,000 advanced CAD patients were declined surgery.

"The mission of CAMP PCI is to develop experts who can share best practices with colleagues around arterial access and closure and complex and high-risk PCI," said Jeffrey W. Moses, MD, director, Interventional Cardiovascular Therapeutics at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. "As we continue to adopt innovative techniques and technologies, we see better outcomes, reduced mortality, and improved longevity of our patients."

"Interventional cardiology is rapidly changing. Once you are in your practice, it can be challenging to learn new techniques to advance and improve your skillset, especially with travel restricted and in-person conferences cancelled due to COVID-19. We need high-quality training in a completely virtual setting," said Rajan Patel, MD, interventional cardiologist at Ochsner Medical Center. "CAMP PCI provides a way for us to do that."

CAMP PCI is designed "by and for" interventional cardiologists specializing in supported high-risk PCI. It provides an opportunity for physicians to learn and train with the world's leading experts in the field and to participate in various community forums. The curriculum is designed to enhance physician education on patient selection, best treatment practices, advanced tools and techniques, and program growth and sustainability.

Resources will be updated regularly on the password protected website with a rapidly expanding library for case-based learning. To learn more, please visit CAMPPCI.org.

ABOUT IMPELLA HEART PUMPS

The Impella 2.5 and Impella CP devices are U.S. FDA PMA approved to treat certain advanced heart failure patients undergoing elective and urgent percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) such as stenting or balloon angioplasty, to re-open blocked coronary arteries. The Impella 2.5, Impella CP, Impella CP with SmartAssist, Impella 5.0, Impella LD, and Impella 5.5 with Smart Assist are U.S. FDA approved heart pumps used to treat heart attack or cardiomyopathy patients in cardiogenic shock, and have the unique ability to enable native heart recovery, allowing patients to return home with their own heart. The Impella RP is U.S. FDA approved to treat right heart failure or decompensation following left ventricular assist device implantation, myocardial infarction, heart transplant, open-heart surgery. The Impella RP is also authorized for emergency use by healthcare providers (HCP) in the hospital setting for providing temporary right ventricular support for up to 14 days in critical care patients with a body surface area =1.5 m2, for the treatment of acute right heart failure or decompensation caused by complications related to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), including pulmonary embolism (PE). The Impella RP has neither been cleared or approved for the treatment of acute right heart failure or decompensation caused by complications related to COVID-19. The Impella RP has been authorized for the above emergency use by FDA under an EUA and has been authorized only for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use of medical devices under section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

In Europe, the Impella 2.5, Impella CP and Impella CP with SmartAssist are CE marked for treatment of high-risk PCI and AMI cardiogenic shock patients for up to 5 days. Impella 5.0 and Impella LD are CE marked to treat heart attack or cardiomyopathy patients in cardiogenic shock for up to 10 days. The Impella 5.5 with Smart Assist is CE marked to treat heart attack or cardiomyopathy patients in cardiogenic shock for up to 30 days. The Impella RP is CE marked to treat right heart failure or decompensation following left ventricular assist device implantation, myocardial infarction, heart transplant, open-heart surgery, or refractory ventricular arrhythmia.

To learn more about the Impella platform of heart pumps, including their approved indications and important safety and risk information associated with the use of the devices, please visit www.impella.com.

