Lightspeed Unveils New eCommerce Features as SMBs Transform Their Businesses Digitally

MONTRÉAL, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As commerce shifts toward fast and efficient online shopping and personalized experiences for limited and distanced in-store visits, Lightspeed POS Inc. today announced the upcoming release of new Lightspeed eCommerce features that will strengthen its omnichannel experience. In 2016, Lightspeed became an early innovator, introducing SMBs to a powerful eCommerce solution that synced with its existing in-store platform. The company saw a 400% increase in eCommerce volumes processed by its retailers in April 2020, as compared to February, illustrating that merchants who adopted Lightspeed eCommerce to power their online business were able to adapt quickly to changing consumer behavior in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the global economy begins to re-open and entrepreneurs enter a new paradigm of business, Lightspeed has advanced its eCommerce onboarding process with 24/7 customer service available to new and existing merchants, supporting an increased volume of customers in going online and integrating the latest features into their operations. Recent new features include Live Preview Themes, which allows merchants to test the look of their online store prior to going live and Multi-Location Inventory. This gives SMBs the ability to display to consumers their inventory availability for all store locations online so no sale is missed. Customers can also take advantage of a plethora of integrations available on the app store, working seamlessly with its multi-channel and multi-currency system, opening up a new world of selling possibilities.

Lightspeed merchants will also see the following digital tools available in the near future:

Lightspeed Shipping : An enhanced shipping broker service so Lightspeed merchants have immediate access to shipping rates and labels via Lightspeed eCommerce

: An enhanced shipping broker service so Lightspeed merchants have immediate access to shipping rates and labels via Lightspeed eCommerce Curbside Pick-Up: Enables consumers to shop curbside for convenience and flexibility

Enables consumers to shop curbside for convenience and flexibility Personalized Shopping: Allows consumers to make appointments at their favorite merchants in a risk-free environment, building loyal relationships with store experts

"Lightspeed is a company that helps retailers and restaurants become digital, and by introducing these eCommerce features, we're able to address the immediate business needs of SMBs," says Dax Dasilva, Founder and CEO of Lightspeed. "Omnichannel is no longer a nice-to-have, it's a must-have, and it is important for us to constantly innovate in the retail, eCommerce and hospitality space, so we can continue to support retailers and restaurants as they digitally transform their business."

"We adopted Lightspeed eCommerce in 2018, and since then it's allowed us to reach our target audience through social media and grow our online presence," says Juan Carlos Ramiro, Store Manager at Jaba Yardin Brighton. "The platform is solid, seamless and easy to use. I'm confident that it will become more and more beneficial for us in the future."

Lightspeed is also sharing industry knowledge through an online resource guide that serves to protect SMBs during COVID-19. To further equip merchants, Lightspeed officially launched Omni Loyalty last month, which allows retailers to build out their loyalty program with integrated offers and experiences seamlessly shared through both their online shop and their brick-and-mortar store.

Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD) powers small and medium-sized businesses with its cloud-based, omni-channel commerce platforms in over 100 countries around the world. With smart, scalable, and dependable point of sale systems, Lightspeed provides all-in-one solutions that help restaurants and retailers sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and grow their business.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses, where the community goes to shop and dine. Lightspeed has offices in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

