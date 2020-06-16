Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market to Clock CAGR of 10% During 2020 - 2030, Penetration of Contract Research Organizations Keep Asia Pacific Highly Lucrative Market, Notes TMR

- Small and medium-sized companies increasingly seeking services of drug discovery outsourcing to save cost and gain access to technical expertise, including AI, in product development

- Rise in Outsourcing of Chemical Services to Generate Sizable Revenue Share to Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market

ALBANY, New York, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The worldwide demand for low-cost and effective medications in healthcare sector is a key trend underpinning the adoption of outsourcing in drug development phase. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies pin high hopes on drug discovery outsourcing to optimize their overall in-house cost.

The global drug discovery outsourcing market stood at ~US$ 4.5 bn in 2019 and is expected to garner CAGR of 10% from 2020 to 2030. By 2030-end, the global market is expected to reach ~US$ 12.7 bn.

Small to medium-sized pharmaceutical companies are increasingly adopting contract research organizations (CROs) for cost reduction in drug discovery, note analysts from Transparency Market Research (TMR). Increasing competition in the pharmaceutical sector has led to high research and development costs, stimulating even large companies to follow the path of outsourcing to meet unmet clinical needs in patient populations.

Key Findings of Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Report

Among the various service types, the chemical services dominated the global drug discovery outsourcing market in 2019, vis-à-vis value; chemical services forms the backbone of drug discovery services

Biological services expected to rise at promising CAGR from 2020 to 2030

Of all drug types, small molecules are expected to account for the leading share in drug discovery outsourcing market; use of AI fuels revenue prospect from the segment

Among the various therapeutic areas, oncology led the market in 2019; prevalence of cancer drives demand

Among the various regional markets, North America held the dominant share in 2019; it is expected to retain its lead through 2030; shift to outsourcing by large biotech and pharmaceutical players propels growth

Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

An array of trends in drug making has helped drive and fuel drug discovery outsourcing market.

The steeply rising cost of drug development over recent years has made outsourcing a preferred model for research and development and clinical trials by several pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

Outsourcing endows end users with massive benefits of reduced cost and high clinical expertise, thereby bolstering the adoption of such services by small and medium-scale enterprises.

Incorporation of cutting-edge automated technologies, notably artificial intelligence (AI) is a key trend bolstering the attractiveness of drug discovery outsourcing market.

Over the years, numerous large drug makers have forged agreements with third party providers to help them reduce cost in the development of novel molecules, thus boosting the revenue potential in drug discovery outsourcing market.

The dwindling accessibility of inexpensive medicines for chronic diseases and cancer has spurred biotech companies to consider outsourcing as an attractive model of drug discovery.

In recent times, the outsourcing model is expected to offer incredible opportunities for contract research organizations engaged in the development of drugs for COVID-19. The fast emerging pandemic has spurred development in this direction, thus unlocking new potential in drug discovery outsourcing market.

Key Impediments for Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Players

Undoubtedly, drug discovery outsourcing has emerged as a market of high revenue potential. However, a few constraints make the adoption less lucrative for many a biotech and pharmaceutical companies, which has restrained the drug discovery outsourcing market to attain its true potential. Organizational complexity and the absence of compatibility among shareholders have dampened the popularity of outsourcing in drug discovery.

Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Regional Landscape

On the regional front, Asia Pacific has emerged out as increasingly profitable region for contract research organizations in the global market. Numerous prominent pharmaceutical and biotech companies have reiterated on the tall business potential of outsourcing drug discovery to the countries of Asia Pacific. The trend has been driven by the presence of high clinical expertise in the region and the overall low cost of manufacturing. The demand has been boosting revenue potential of the Asia Pacific drug discovery outsourcing market.

The drug discovery outsourcing market can be segmented as follows:

Service Type

Biological Services



Chemical Services



Lead Identification & Screening



Lead Optimization



Others

Drug Type

Small Molecules



Large Molecules

Therapeutic Area

Respiratory System



Anti-infective



Oncology



Cardiovascular



Gastrointestinal



Central Nervous System



Immunomodulation



Others

Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

