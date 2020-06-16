Forth Dimension Displays Supplies Leading German SMT Inspection Equipment Manufacturer

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of high-resolution microdisplays and microdisplay subassemblies, today announced that Spatial Light Modulators (SLMs) and matching LED drivers from its wholly-owned subsidiary, Forth Dimension Displays Limited (ForthDD), have been chosen for integration into GOEPEL electronic GmbH (GOEPEL) 3D AOI (Automated Optical Inspection) and 3D SPI (Solder Paste Inspection) products. GOEPEL, based in Germany, is a leading inline inspection equipment manufacturer for Surface Mount Technology (SMT) production lines.

The 3D SPI measures solder paste in all three dimensions, on every PCB in real time, enabling improved yields and product quality while reducing waste and cost. The SLM projects structured light onto the PCB being inspected by the 3D SPI machine. The soldering quality of the assembled PCB is inspected by 3D AOI by a similar process. ForthDD's SXGA (1280 x 1024 pixels) .88' diagonal microdisplay utilizing Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal is a fast switching, all digital, high performance reflective SLM product. Designed for inline 3D inspection applications, the newly released SXGA-R12 drive board has a smaller form factor with matching M137 LED driver.

André Hacke, Manager R&D in the Inspection Solutions Division of GOEPEL said, "We are very pleased to have integrated ForthDD's SLMs and LED drivers into our 3D AOI and SPI systems. The increasing importance of electronics in the automotive industry and its demand for zero failure rates are key drivers of quality control in SMT lines. Improvements in the performance of our systems, with the help of ForthDD's products, is paramount to meet the demands of the industry."

Greg Truman, CEO of ForthDD said, "We are excited that our efforts to significantly reduce the product size, while adding additional functionalities, have helped GOEPEL to improve its system. ForthDD is the leading supplier of microdisplays for the 3D SPI, 3D AOI and 3D metrology markets. ForthDD's microdisplays enable transformation of the traditional 2D AOI and SPI equipment to 3D inspection equipment. Published market research reports forecast that the 3D AOI market and 3D SPI will grow by approximately 16% annually to $1.35B by 2024."

About GOEPEL Electronic

GOEPEL Electronic is one of the world's leading suppliers of Embedded JTAG Solutions (including JTAG/Boundary Scan Test Equipment), Automotive Test Solutions and Automated Optical and X-Ray Inspection equipment (AOI, AXI, and SPI systems) for the test and inspection of printed circuit board assemblies. It is our mission to provide intelligent solutions to challenging customer test applications and problems through high technical prowess, creativity, and innovation, combined with exceptional customer service and support. Find out more at www.goepel.com

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and critical components for integration into wearable computing systems for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small displays, optics, speech enhancement technology, voice-interface and hands-free control software, low-power ASICs, and ergonomically designed smart headset reference systems. Kopin's proprietary components and technology are protected by more than 300 global patents and patents pending. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

About Forth Dimension Displays Limited

Forth Dimension Displays has been a wholly owned subsidiary of Kopin Corporation since its acquisition in January 2011. Based in near Edinburgh, Scotland, UK, the company focuses on the design, development, manufacture and sale of microdisplays and SLMs (Spatial Light Modulators) for professional and technical markets. One of its major markets is the 3D inspection of SMT PCBs where it supplies its metrology-dedicated SLM products to market leading customers in Germany, South Korea, Japan and China.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as "expects," "believes," "can," "will," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. These forward-looking statements may include statements with respect to: our belief that ForthDD's microdisplays enable transformation of the traditional 2D AOI and SPI equipment to 3D inspection equipment; and published market research reports forecast that the 3D AOI market and 3D SPI will grow by approximately 16% annually to $1.35B by 2024. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management's expectations are described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors; Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019, or as updated from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

