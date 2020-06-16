Scientists in Australia have developed a new transparent conductive oxide which could be used in solar cells, smart windows and other applications. The material is indium free and recyclable, according to the researchers.Indium is one of the materials used in mainstream solar cells which could suffer a squeeze as the volume of solar capacity added worldwide continues to rise, not least because it is also used in the manufacture of laptop and smartphone screens. Alternatives to indium-tin oxide with the necessary conductivity and transparency required for solar cell use typically struggle to compete ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...