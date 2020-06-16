Bitcoin Association Announces Bitcoin SV DevCon 2020 in Partnership with WeAreDevelopers and nChain

LONDON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association, the international industry body that works to advance business with Bitcoin SV, today officially announces that Bitcoin SV DevCon 2020 - a two-day virtual developer conference - will be held on July 18-19 in partnership with WeAreDevelopers and nChain.

The weekend-long virtual event will feature leaders from across the Bitcoin SV ecosystem teaching sessions to educate and upskill developers interested in working on the Bitcoin SV blockchain. The presentations will cover topics designed to provide a foundational knowledge of the Bitcoin network and its programming language (Bitcoin Script), as well as the practical understanding necessary to begin building powerful applications on the blockchain. Attendees will also be treated to a fireside chat with Dr. Craig S. Wright, who will discuss the origins of Bitcoin Script and the potential it represents for future blockchain endeavours.

A full agenda for the Bitcoin SV DevCon 2020 is available at bsvdevcon.net

Bitcoin Association supports the Bitcoin SV blockchain because it is the only blockchain that adheres to the 'Satoshi Vision' and protocol of Bitcoin's creator Satoshi Nakamoto. That vision includes massive scaling to support higher volumes of transactions and diverse data use - enabling Bitcoin to function both as a digital currency and a global public ledger for enterprise applications. The Bitcoin blockchain has seen application development explode globally, with over 400 known ventures and projects already making use of BSV's greater scaling, data and micropayments capabilities.

To meet the growing interest in Bitcoin SV development, Bitcoin Association are proud to partner on this first Bitcoin SV DevCon with WeAreDevelopers, a leading online community platform for developers, with a track record of producing best in class educational resources and events, and nChain, the global leader in research and development of enterprise-grade blockchain solutions.

The Bitcoin SV DevCon 2020 is free to attend and registration is open now on the WeAreDevelopers website.

Speaking on today's announcement, Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of Bitcoin Association, said:

"I'm delighted that today we are able to announce our first ever Bitcoin SV DevCon will be held completely virtually next month. The immense potential that the Bitcoin SV blockchain has for enterprise-grade applications can only be realized with the developer talent there to capitalize on it. That's precisely why we're so excited to be running this event and doing so in partnership with WeAreDevelopers and nChain, both of whom bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will ensure that Bitcoin SV DevCon is both an enjoyable and educational experience. There's never been a better time to learn to build on the Bitcoin SV blockchain and there's never been a better place to start that journey than with the Bitcoin SV DevCon 2020."

Also commenting was Steve Shadders, CTO at nChain and Technical Director of the Bitcoin SV Node project, who said:

"The opportunities for developers with the skillset required to build applications on the blockchain are only going to continue to expand. I expect that in the coming years, we will see a new class of specialist developers or "Bitcoin engineers" emerge as businesses look to harness the power and potential of blockchain technology. Bitcoin SV is the only blockchain with the capabilities to fulfil the needs of enterprises and the Bitcoin SV DevCon 2020 is the perfect place to start learning how to work with and develop on it."

For more information on Bitcoin SV DevCon 2020, visit bsvdevcon.net

In August 2020, Bitcoin Association intends to host a China-focused version of the Bitcoin SV DevCon; more information about the China DevCon will be forthcoming.

