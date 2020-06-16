Monarch Gold Corp.: Monarch Gold Appoints Yohann Bouchard to its Board of Directors

Mr. Bouchard to contribute his solid technical and operating knowledge as a representative for Yamana Gold

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2020 / MONARCH GOLD CORPORATION ("Monarch" or the "Corporation") (TSX:MQR)(OTC PINK:MRQRF)(FRANKFURT:MR7) is pleased to announce the appointment of Yohann Bouchard as a director of the Corporation.

Mr. Bouchard is currently Senior Vice President, Operations of Yamana Gold Inc. He joined Yamana in October 2014. Mr. Bouchard has obtained progressively more technical and operating experience over a 24-year career in mining with a particular focus on underground and open pit operations. Prior to joining Yamana, Mr. Bouchard occupied key operating and technical positions with Primero Mining Corporation, IAMGOLD Corporation, Breakwater Resources Ltd. and Cambior Inc. Mr. Bouchard oversaw precious and base metal operations in both the Americas and in Africa. Mr. Bouchard holds a Bachelor of Mining Engineering degree from École Polytechnique of Montréal. He is registered as a professional engineer with Professional Engineers Ontario.

"I would like to welcome Mr. Bouchard to Monarch's Board of Directors on behalf of the Board," said Michel Bouchard, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Monarch. "His solid experience with underground and open pit operations at Yamana and other large mining companies will be of great value to us as we continue to work on developing our flagship Wasamac gold project and our other promising gold prospects, including our Beaufor underground mine and McKenzie Break project. We are very pleased to have him on board at this stage in Monarch's development."

The Board of Directors has granted a total of 100,000 stock options (individually, an "Option" and collectively, the "Options") to a director, effective June 15, 2020. The Options are granted in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Corporation's current stock option plan.

The Options vest in four equal tranches, with each Option entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.275, for a period of five years starting on June 15, 2020.

