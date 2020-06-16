InnovationLab uses design-thinking process and brings the best of wide-angle optical and image processing technologies and methodologies

Immervision, the Montreal-based developer and licensor of patented, wide-angle optics and imaging technology, today announced the opening of the InnovationLab for OEMs and ODMs to create vision systems in their next-generation devices. The Lab provides an efficient way for customers to develop their own IP, leveraging Immervision's expertise and state-of-the-art optical equipment that can be used to analyze, validate, test and develop market-ready vision solutions.

"Our work in vision systems for various industries over 20 years has created amazing experiences in devices. My idea for the InnovationLab is to bring this expertise to customers who need to outsource some of their R&D to develop their next-generation devices with intelligent vision," said Pascale Nini, President and CEO of Immervision. "Vision is mainstream in all applications. The Lab was born to support our customers' vision product development process, providing an efficient and reliable avenue for them to access a dedicated patent portfolio to create their own IP for their future products and accelerate their time to market."

Immervision works seamlessly with the mobile ecosystem and lens manufacuturers, SoC, and sensor providers, simplifying integration with its technology and anticipating customer needs. The Lab integrates and adapts Immervision's cutting-edge wide-angle optics, image processing and sensor fusion with ready-available systems. Immervision's expert team works collaboratively with customers to brainstorm, define, ideate, test and develop products based on the well-known design-thinking process.

Immervision is behind some of the industry's innovative first products:

Smallest 180-degree field of view video streaming wearable camera

Smartphone with 170-degree video stabilized action camera

PanomorphEYE, the 180-degree stereoscopic camera with human-like vision

Immervision enables intelligent vision in any device. Our Deep Seeing technology and renowned experts in wide-angle optical design and image processing enable smart devices with superhuman eyes to capture high quality visual and contextual data. We invent, customise and license wide-angle lenses and imaging software technology for AI, machine vision and user applications, from capture to display, in the mobile, automotive, robotics, security, and other industrial and consumer product industries. www.immervision.com

