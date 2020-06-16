inspiremyholiday.com News: All Eyes on Spain, Italy and Greece for Cooped-up Consumers

LONDON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Locked-down Brits can't wait for their first taste of freedom - with more than 70 per cent pledging to jet off overseas for the next holiday.

Spain, Italy and Greece top the list of foreign vacation choices of cooped-up consumers, who say they are keen to get back to normal once the COVID-19 threat has eased. In the largest survey of its kind, new holiday search engine www.inspiremyholiday.com discovered that there was huge pent-up demand for the traditional week or two in the sun.

European destinations as a whole retain their place on our collective wish-list, with 47 per cent of those questioned (3,050 holidaymakers surveyed) saying they would head to the continent as soon as possible. Top choices were Spain (9 per cent), Italy (8.3 per cent), Greece (5.3 per cent) and France (3.3 per cent).

Meanwhile, North America continues to be the favourite long-haul choice, with 11 per cent opting for the US or Canada as their next trip.

As expected, UK domestic holidays came out top of the intended-destination poll, taking almost 17 per cent of the votes (11.3 per cent for breaks in England).

The positive holiday picture is good news for travel firms, despite obvious fears about the economic effects of the pandemic, according to inspiremyholiday.com director and founder Oliver Lomas.

"As our survey shows, people in the UK love their holidays. It's probably no surprise that people have spent the lockdown period dreaming of making their escape and planning where they want to go next," he said.

"At inspiremyholiday.com we help people quickly find all the destinations out there which match their needs perfectly, as people often have an idea of what they want but not where to go. This can be anything as simple as somewhere hot in November with a beach, to finding far away places with Arts, culture and wildlife."

Other top performing regions were Asia (8 per cent) and the Caribbean (6 per cent). Meanwhile, 3 per cent of those quizzed said they would consider 'anywhere' as a possible holiday destination, such was their desire to get away.

Founded in 2019, inspiremyholiday.com is a brand-new inspiration-based search engine attracting consumers at the earliest stages of planning a trip. For more information visit www.inspiremyholiday.com.

