binx health And UPS Jointly Announce International Partnership For At-Home "Contactless" COVID-19 Sample Collection

Binx and UPS Healthcare pair advanced infectious disease testing with superior global logistics to reach populations everywhere, starting in the United Kingdom

BOSTON and LONDON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- binx health ltd. today announced the first of its kind private offering for at-home sample collection and contactless courier service for laboratory COVID-19 testing for all residents in the United Kingdom. Leveraging the binx digital platform and the Company's decade of experience developing evidence-based, near-patient infectious disease diagnostics, binx and Polar Speed, a specialist UPS Healthcare business in the UK, have partnered together to broaden access to testing for patients where they need it most-from the comfort and security of their own homes.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with binx, and we applaud their commitment to staying out in front in the fight against emerging viral threats," said Wes Wheeler, President, UPS Healthcare. "With our presence in 220 countries, and our service to every address in North America, the UK and Europe, we look forward to working with binx on expanding infectious disease testing and helping to protect the communities we serve through logistics excellence."

"Effectively controlling infection spread requires evidence-based diagnostic testing, highly engaging online platforms and logistics partnerships that can bring care to the global consumer wherever they are, and in a way that is safest for couriers and patients alike," said Jeffrey Luber, binx CEO. "Through our partnership with UPS, we look forward to pairing the best in infectious disease testing with seamless 'white glove' logistics to increase access and deliver high quality care in a rapidly changing world. Today's announcement marks the start of this novel model for global rollout."

To help overcome barriers to testing access, binx has developed an advanced COVID-19 testing solution that enables patients to collect a throat/nasal swab sample without ever having to leave the home. This is enabled through UPS' contactless sample pickup from the patient doorstep with rapid delivery for highly accurate laboratory testing. This unique solution allows patients to quickly and safely get tested, supports compliance with isolation guidelines, helps prevent the onward transmission of coronavirus, and reduces the need for personal protective equipment that is necessary for in-clinic patient/clinician interactions.

The binx/UPS partnership is available to all UK residents and businesses pursuing return-to-work and employee monitoring programs for all size workforces. If you would like to learn more about binx' employer offering, contact support@mybinxhealth.com. Individuals in the UK interested in seeking COVID-19 testing without having to leave their home can get started here.

ABOUT BINX HEALTH

binx health brings rapid, accurate and convenient infectious disease testing to people where they live, work and shop. Our solutions broaden access to care for millions and put proprietary testing solutions in the hands of clinicians everywhere, including in the ever-expanding footprint of retail health. binx has developed a suite of medical guideline driven, at-home testing solutions, including COVID-19 testing, to reach the many who are unwilling or unable to visit a physical location. In addition, the FDA cleared, binx io system is a highly flexible and easy-to-use, molecular point-of-care platform leveraging patented, multiplex technology to enable central lab equivalent clinical performance in decentralized, near patient locations such as retail pharmacy, urgent care, and the large and evolving category of consumer "super stores," that are increasingly serving customer health needs. Our large partners seek to serve the testing needs of both in-store and at-home populations. We believe the future of healthcare lies at the nexus of testing convenience, rigorous science, and consumer relationships with a rapidly expanding retail health landscape.

ABOUT UPS

UPS Healthcare provides global supply chain solutions and expertise to pharmaceutical, biopharma and medical device companies. UPS Healthcare has approximately 8 million square feet of cGMP- or cGDP-compliant healthcare distribution space globally. UPS Healthcare also maintains one of the world's largest networks of field stocking locations with approximately 900 sites. For parcels requiring strict temperature environments, from CRT to cryogenic, and those requiring around-the-clock monitoring, UPS Healthcare has solutions such as UPS Temperature True and UPS Proactive Response services. UPS Healthcare is committed to expanding its capabilities including acquisitions of Polar Speed and Marken to meet the complex and evolving supply chain needs of the healthcare and life science sectors.

