InMode Receives Health Canada Certification for Evolve Tone

LAKE FOREST, California, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, is proud to announce Health Canada certification of Evolve Tone. With this latest certification, the Evolve platform is Canada's first and only, all-in-one hands-free device consisting of three unique body remodeling technologies - Tite, Trim, and Tone.

Evolve is at the forefront of the aesthetics market, delivering multiple non-invasive procedures on one system. This all-inclusive platform is designed to meet patient demand for skin remodeling, body contouring, and muscle strengthening. Evolve is predicated on a unique three-dimensional approach to tissue remodeling and deploys three proprietary modalities that allow for customized treatments for a variety of body types.

"Evolve is a first of its kind technology that addresses the most in-demand body contouring treatments addressing skin, fat and muscle problems. Physicians now have the flexibility to customize procedures and administer them hands-free to facilitate social distancing," said InMode Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Michael Kreindel.

Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America, commented: "We are very excited to introduce another new product into the fast-growing Canadian market. The launch of Evolve in Canada highlights our strategic focus of globally delivering innovative aesthetic solutions."

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies which develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency (RF) technology. The company strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures and improve existing treatments. By leveraging its medically-accepted, minimally-invasive RF technology for simultaneous subdermal adipose remodeling and skin tightening, InMode offers a comprehensive portfolio of products for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

