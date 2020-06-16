Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.06.2020
Jetzt “alles entscheidend” für eine neue und womöglich heftige Turnaround-Rallye!?
WKN: A0MS8X ISIN: US9170031051 
Resgreen Group International Inc: Resgreen Group Announces Return of 12 Million Shares of Common Stock

EASTPOINTE, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2020 / Resgreen Group (OTC PINK:RGGI) Resgreen Group (RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, is pleased to announce that its CEO Parsh Patel and Director Brian Kistler will cancel a total of 12 million shares of common stock of the fast-growing company.

CEO Parsh Patel and Director Brian Kistler have instructed RGGI's transfer agent to cancel six million shares each and return them to the company's treasury effective immediately.

"I am deeply committed to the vision of our company and our plan of action to grow as the premier provider of automation solutions," said Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI. "My goal in cancelling my own six million shares is to show the investment community my enthusiasm and dedication for where we are headed as a company in the rapidly growing automation industry where there are endless opportunities to help companies increase flexibility, reduce downtime and improve bottom lines."

RGGI recently announced its commitment to developing an autonomous mobile robot (AMR) equipped with ultraviolet-C (UVC) light for disinfecting facilities and a corresponding human presence sensor to ensure the vehicle's safe operation. The Eastpointe, Michigan-based company also offers a variety of automation consulting services.

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com.

Contact: Sarah Carlson
scarlson@companystorytellers.com
248.755.7680 cell

SOURCE: Resgreen Group International Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/594003/Resgreen-Group-Announces-Return-of-12-Million-Shares-of-Common-Stock

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
