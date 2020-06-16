Boyd recognized for delivering less than 10 defective parts for every million components shipped to PACCAR in 2019

Boyd Corporation, a global leader in engineered materials, thermal management and environmental sealing solutions, announced it received the 10 PPM (parts per million) Quality Award from PACCAR through its South Carolina operation. This significant achievement confirms the commitment to excellent product design, robust process capabilities, rigorous standards and a cultural dedication to quality at Boyd Corporation a name that carries nearly a century of commitment to technological evolution and responsiveness to customer needs.

"We are incredibly proud that our South Carolina site earned PACCAR's 10 PPM Quality Award and honored to be able to support PACCAR in building high quality trucks," said Boyd President and CEO Doug Britt. "Quality is in our culture and our employees take pride in this."

Achieving the elite 10 PPM status requires delivering less than 10 defective parts for every million components shipped to PACCAR plus exceeding demanding criteria for warranty support and continuous improvement. Boyd's precision converting facility in Gaffney, South Carolina earned the award for outstanding performance in 2019. This is the second time the plant has achieved 10 PPM status with PACCAR.

"We help our customers keep consumers safe and satisfied when we deliver high quality components and support. Nothing less is acceptable. We say that Boyd Corporation puts quality first and recognition like this confirms it," Britt said. "I would like to personally thank each employee in Boyd's Gaffney site for their outstanding performance in 2019 and continued commitment to quality and customer service excellence."

Headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, Boyd operates in three continents with over thirty manufacturing and design centers. Boyd maintains IATF 16949 automotive quality management systems in six manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific with plans to scale the specialty transportation quality systems to additional sites to support a growing eMobility market. Dedication from leadership to promote a quality-centric culture throughout its global manufacturing and design operations will continue to differentiate Boyd as a reliable, innovative, scalable, and experienced value chain partner for transportation-related OEM's.

About Boyd Corporation

Boyd Corporation is a global provider of engineered materials, thermal management, and environmental sealing solutions critical to products that keep the world running. The company operates in markets around the world with specific expertise in engineering and design, manufacturing and supply chain management and commits to proactive customer satisfaction across electronics, mobile computing, medical technology, transportation, aerospace and other B2B and consumer-critical industries. Boyd Corporation: One Company, Many Solutions. Visit us at www.boydcorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200616005064/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Amie Jeffries

Boyd Corporation

209-491-4715

amie.jeffries@boydcorp.com