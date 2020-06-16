Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2020) - Environmental Waste International Inc. (TSXV: EWS) (the "Company") requests shareholders of the Company not attend in-person its annual and special meeting of shareholders scheduled for June 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. but rather by teleconference because of the continuing restrictions on in-person gatherings due to COVID-19. To attend the meeting via teleconference, please use the toll-free dial-in number 1-866-440-8936 and the conference ID is 8266555. All shareholders are encouraged to vote prior to the meeting by any of the means described in the management information circular dated May 20, 2020, which was mailed to shareholders in connection with the meeting. There will be no voting via teleconference at the meeting.

About Environmental Waste International Inc.

Environmental Waste International, Inc. specializes in eco-friendly systems for the breakdown of organic materials, including tires. EWS has spent over 15 years engineering systems that integrate the EWS patented Reverse Polymerization process and proprietary microwave delivery system. EWS's unique microwave technology safely processes and recycles waste tires, while recovering highly valuable commodities, including carbon black, oil and steel. Each unit is designed to be environmentally safe, energy efficient, and economically profitable for the operator. For more information please visit, www.ewi.ca.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Bob MacBean, CEO

(905) 686-8689 or (800) 399-2366

Bob.macbean@ewmc.com

www.ewi.ca

