Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd.: Powerbridge Technologies Launches Powerbridge Data Solutions, with Artificial Intelligence ("AI") Empowering Big Data

ZHUHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2020 / Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) ("Powerbridge" or the "Company"), a global trade software applications and technology services provider, is pleased to announce the launch of Powerbridge Data Solutions, a general and intelligent self-help service platform of full stack. Powerbridge Data Solutions aims at the realization of "AI energizing Big Data" through platform-based functions, which enable users to have data exploration and enjoy the benefit from data.

Stewart Lor, President and Chief Financial Officer of Powerbridge Technologies, commented, "We are really excited about this launch of Powerbridge Data Solutions, as our team has been hard at work developing capabilities of artificial intelligence to empower big data. We believe we have a superior offering compared with other intelligent data platforms due to our greater emphasis on the integration of AI technologies and the users' experience. Our usage experience is centered upon deep integration of Big Data and AI, intelligent and self-help experience of application, framework of componentized platform service and effective support of data intelligent ecological construction. Our customers had been seeking such a solution and helped drive our creation of Powerbridge Data Solutions and we look forward to early adopters and users."

Key Features of Powerbrigde Data Solutions:

Multi-source data access - Powerbridge Data Solutions provides different data collection tools, which is able to access regular relational databases and unstructured data such as text, video and audio.

Improving the data value - Powerbridge Data Solutions provides data source management function and which is able to convert scattered and non-standardized data into standardized and business-meaning themed data. Meanwhile, it provides data sharing and value-added functions such as data mining, data mapping and data recommendation and governance.

Lowering AI application threshold - Componentized modeling, self-service model design and configurable machine learning help users in completing the data mining process quickly. The models are able to quickly convert data mining into scenario-based applications, which greatly lowers the threshold and simplified the use of Big Data and AI application.

Enriching the presentation of data - Powerbridge Data Solutions provides fast Data Visualization and AI analysis that helps to generate suggestion during the decision making process, which improves decision making accuracy and efficiency.

The integration of Big Data, AI, Cloud Computing, Internet and IoT is the trend of industrial and technologies development. Powerbridge Data Solutions is starting with "Big Data+AI", but will continuously integrates new technologies to innovate intelligent application for global trade industry. With the benefits of China's Belt and Road Strategy Powerbridge Data Solutions faces new opportunities in the international market and plays an important role in "Big Data + AI" application

About Powerbridge

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) is a provider of software applications and technology solutions and services to corporate and government customers primarily located in China. Founded in 1997, Powerbridge pioneered global trade software applications with a vision to make global trade operations easier for customers. Since inception, Powerbridge has continued to innovate and deliver solutions and services to address the changing needs of thousands of customers. Powerbridge's mission is to make global trade easier by empowering all players in the ecosystem. For more information, visit www.powerbridge.com/en

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements; specifically, the Company's statements regarding listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market and the IPO are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

