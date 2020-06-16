Eros Now subscription plans will be available through Vayamtech Network's Common Service Centres across districts in Uttar Pradesh

Eros Now, the cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) ("Eros" or "the Company"), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, today announced its agreement with Vayam Technologies Limited to distribute the OTT platform across districts of Uttar Pradesh through its Common Service Centres (also known as Jan Seva Kendra). Eros Now will be part of Vayamtech's Business to Customer (B2C) services that provide access to Village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs), hosted on their platform.

Eros Now's availability at nearly 20,000 Common Service Centres, one of the largest Government approved online service delivery channels, across 21 districts in Uttar Pradesh will enhance the reach of the leading online video streaming platform and shall cater to more than 2 million consumers in the rural areas of Uttar Pradesh.

As per the Internet Mobile Association of India's (IAMAI) report, rural India has 227 million active internet users, 10% more than urban India's approximately 205 million, as of November 2019. This association therefore acts as a perfect distribution mechanism for Eros Now through Common Service Centres (multiple-services-single-window delivering Government Private essential services) that will not only deepen Eros Now's reach in the state but also aims to bring socio-economic upliftment in rural areas.

Vayam's know-how familiarity of working for people at bottom of the pyramid extends across multiple states reaching millions of rural citizens. Adhaar Enrolment, Census and Surveys, e-district, CSCs, Facilitation Centres, Banking, Insurance, Product Delivery etc. have facilitated in reaching out to 70% of rural population residing in states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar.

Uttar Pradesh is certainly one of the biggest Hindi speaking markets and Eros Now's massive content catalogue comprising over 12,000 Bollywood movies, original shows, short-format content category Quickie, music and more will offer the best of online entertainment experience.

Commenting on the deal, Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now said, "The alliance between Eros Now and Vayamtech is a result of our common belief in using the power of the internet to offer the best services to customers across India. The people of rural India are increasingly using the internet for their daily needs, and it has now become imperative for businesses to offer rural audiences with seamless access to services. Eros Now's distribution through Vayamtech network of common service centres will offer the massive audience base the best of online video streaming service."

Mr. Jitendra Tiwari, Executive Director, Vayamtech added, "OTT platform's across India are witnessing huge demand and adding Eros Now in Vayamtech's services will result in revenue yielding for the brand by benefiting the customers with easy access to online entertainment. Uttar Pradesh is a massive market and our common service centres across 21 districts in the state is an ideal model for the delivery of the entertainment platform."

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces, and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit www.erosplc.com.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc's On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet-enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 12,000 plus Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to more than 186.9 million registered users and 26.2 million monthly paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com.

About Vayamtech

VAYAM TECHNOLOGIES, is an Information Technology company providing end-to-end IT solutions since 2001. Accredited with the highest quality certification of CMMI level 5, Vayam has delivered over 400 customized System Integration solutions to clients from Government, Defense, Health, Education, Telecom, Power, Energy, Road Transport etc. Vayam's experience of working for people at bottom of the pyramid extends across multiple states reaching millions of rural citizens. Adhaar Enrolment, Census and Surveys, e-district, CSCs, Facilitation Centres, Banking, Insurance, Product Delivery etc. have helped us in reaching out to 70% of Rural population residing in states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200616005428/en/

Contacts:

Mark Carbeck

Chief Corporate and Strategy Officer

Eros International Plc

mark.carbeck@erosintl.com