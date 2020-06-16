Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2020) - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CNX: SE) (FSE: 1KZ1) (the "Company" or "Sweet Earth") is pleased to announce that Mr. Amrik Virk has agreed to join the Board of Sweet Earth and assume the role of President.

Mr. Virk has held a variety of senior positions in Canadian government including Minister of Advanced Education and most recently Minister of Technology and Innovation in British Columbia ("BC"). Under his tutelage BC rapidly expanded its sustainability technology sector to become the 15th largest, globally. As Minister, Mr. Virk launched the BCTECH Strategy, which still currently forms the backbone of the province's technology economy. Some notable milestones in his tenure include the instalment of the $100 million dollar BCTECH Fund to support profitable growth of this business community.

Mr. Virk's comprehensive mandate included various International Trade Missions, over a dozen technology accelerators, all of governments' cyber security, real estate portfolio, as well as a large portion of all public building construction. In both of his portfolios, he managed budgets nearing $2 billion dollars.

He has served as a director in several public and private organizations and was previously a board member of Seaway Energy Services, which successful completed the three-cornered amalgamation with Sweet Earth Holdings. Mr. Virk brings to his role as President, three decades of extensive governance, fiscal and strategic leadership. Prior to entering government, he served over 26 years as a senior officer with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Peter Espig, Sweet Earth Holdings, commented, "Mr. Virk is a natural fit to Sweet Earth and knows our team very well. As a board member he will augment corporate governance and as President he will assume key management responsibilities."

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation. In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging.

Sweet Earth's in-house genetics team has been working on its own proprietary hemp strain. This strain has been grown in its indoor greenhouse resulting in high yielding CBD rich flower. Sweet Earth looks forward to planting this new strain outdoors for the 2020 season.

Its products are sold on its website: www.sweetearthcbd.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Peter Espig"

Peter Espig Director

For additional information contact:

Peter Espig

Telephone: (778) 385-1213

Email: info@sweetearthcbd.com

