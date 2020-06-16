GreenPower Motor Company Inc: GreenPower Announces Deployment of Six EV Stars by Antelope Valley Transit Authority to Serve New Micro Transit System

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2020 / GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSXV:GPV)(OTCQB:GPVRF) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero emissions electric powered vehicles serving the cargo and delivery, transit and school bus markets, has announced that Antelope Valley Transit Authority (AVTA) has deployed its initial delivery of six EV Stars for its new on-demand micro transit service in which customers use a smartphone app to request shuttle rides within a designated area.

GreenPower's EV Star equipped with curb-side lift and configured for micro-transit operations.

AVTA operates a fleet of approximately 100 buses and services a population of just under a half million residents in the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale as well as other portions of Los Angeles County. In 2016, the Agency was the first to announce a commitment to transitioning 100% of its fleet to zero emissions battery-electric vehicles. The EV Stars sold to AVTA were previously on lease to Green Commuter, North America's largest all-electric vanpool fleet operator.

Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower commented, "AVTA is one of the most advanced transit systems in the country and this use case is another great example of how the EV Star fits ideally within this emerging trend toward transit footprints that are smaller, cleaner, more nimble and more efficient. In addition, this deployment highlights our ability to put EV Stars on the street during a challenging time. We are seeing this Uber-like transit model gain momentum as operators seek ways to provide the solutions necessary to support their local economies in a safe and efficient manner relative to the big, crowded city buses of old. It is an honor that a leader like AVTA chose GreenPower's EV Star to fulfil this need."

GreenPower has leveraged its flagship EV Star Platform with four distinct models serving the cargo, delivery and micro transit markets. The EV Star is the only bus in its class that comes with a standard J1772 level 2 and CCS DC fast combo charge system, allowing for optimal flexibility in route planning for any duty cycle. The bus is eligible for a base voucher of $90,000 from the California HVIP program and an additional voucher of $10,000 when the vehicle is operated in a disadvantaged community.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com.

