June 18 Event Spotlights Paycheck Protection Program Loan Forgiveness, Other Regulatory Developments

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is hosting an informational webinar dedicated to discussing lender compliance considerations and impacts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. This complimentary event, "Keeping a Focus on Compliance in the Face of COVID-19," takes place at 3 p.m. EDT Thursday, June 18.

Regulatory experts from Compliance Solutions' U.S. Advisory Services group speaking at this event include Thomas Grundy, CRCM, Senior Director, CMS and Regulatory Consulting; Britt Faircloth, CRCM, Consulting Manager, Fair and Responsible Banking; Lori Lennemann, Senior Regulatory Consultant; Ann-Marie Lefebvre, Consulting Manager; and Neal Doherty, Consulting Manager.

The pandemic is creating broad groups of vulnerable people, and protective regulatory programs are being rolled out in response. Compliance officers are operating through remote workforces, disrupted client contact, and hastily assembled regulatory programs, all while anticipating the potential for eventual regulatory scrutiny. Wolters Kluwer regulatory experts will share strategies for maintaining compliance in the face of pandemic-driven regulatory developments with a focus on:

Fairness in Servicing: A compliance deep dive on mortgages and consumer credit

A compliance deep dive on mortgages and consumer credit Paycheck Protection Program: A look at compliance review considerations

A look at compliance review considerations Community Reinvestment Act: Capturing and reporting COVID-related community development activities

A recording of the informational webinar will be available approximately 48 hours after the event; visit the TSoftPlus website for details.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks and credit unions, insurers and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage compliance obligations tied to loan and deposit origination transactions and workflows, manage risk and other regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

Wolters Kluwer's TSoftPlus PPP Forgiveness Module is one of several expert solutions launched by the company's GRC division in response to the COVID-19 crisis, including the Business Entity Search for CARES Act solution, offered by Wolters Kluwer's Lien Solutions business, which conducts bulk/batch corporate identity searches to verify the business status of potential borrowers. COVID-19 Noteworthy Developments Bulletins, meanwhile, aggregates COVID-19 related global regulatory changes, orders, notices and other informational updates for the financial services industry. The division has also launched a COVID-19 resource center to provide businesses and law firms with international, federal and state legislative updates.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

