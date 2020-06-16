YSoft SafeQ Epic Connector Secures and Simplifies Healthcare Providers Print Environments

-- Improves regulatory compliance and reduces IT complexity and cost --

BRNO, Czech Republic and DALLAS, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Y Soft, a leading enterprise office solution provider, announced today YSoft SafeQ Connector integration with Epic enabling healthcare organizations to safely and securely print documents from within the Epic application.

Printing patient medical records and other documents can require using certified print devices to meet HIPAA and other regulatory and compliance requirements. Now, with the YSoft SafeQ Connector integration with Epic, healthcare providers can achieve patient data security and privacy on any print device with a full audit trail using Y Soft's flagship product, YSoft SafeQ. YSoft SafeQ is an enterprise workflow solution that offers print management, document capture, and 3D print management.

Printing with YSoft SafeQ through the integration with Epic ensures document security by authenticating users before printing, copying, scanning, or faxing documents. It provides administrators with full audit capabilities through comprehensive reports on all print service activity by user, the documents printed, and the printer used.

The integration with Epic offers:

Managed, secure user access to print and scan devices

Ability to aid in meeting HIPAA and other regulatory requirements for end-to-end security of all patient-related and other documents

Comprehensive reports for document security/privacy compliance audits

Pull printing to enable staff to print at any networked printer. Staff can also scan, copy or fax at any networked multifunction printer (MFP)

Ability to hold print jobs at the printer to satisfy retention policies

Ability to auto-delete print jobs after a designated interval

Print job status visibility to the user within Epic

"Connecting YSoft SafeQ with Epic gives our partners a stronger print solution and allows them to better compete in healthcare deals by improving an organization's regulatory compliance and reduce their IT complexity and costs," said Jim Wieser, Business Development Director, Y Soft.

Partners and customers interested in learning more can visit ysoft.com/epic for the latest information.

The YSoft SafeQ Connector integration with Epic is another example of how flexible and customizable the YSoft SafeQ platform is. This connector, and all the available extensions and integrations that add print management and document capture value to a business, can be viewed on the YSoft SafeQ Extensions and Integrations webpage. YSoft SafeQ extensions and integrations allow Y Soft and the Y Soft partner reseller community to design a solution for a customers' specific needs.

About Y Soft

Y Soft develops intelligent Digital Transformation office solutions for enterprise, SMB, and Education that empower employees to be more productive and creative. Our YSoft SafeQ workflow solutions platform enables businesses to manage, optimize and secure their print and digital processes and workflows. Our 3D print solutions are focused in the Education sector where they provide unique ease of use and safety benefits, while utilizing YSoft SafeQ software for seamless 3D print management.

Founded in 2000, the company is headquartered in Brno, Czech Republic, with offices in North and Latin America, Europe and Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and the Asia Pacific region (APAC). For more information, please visit www.ysoft.com.

YSoft SafeQ, SafeQ, and Y Soft are property of Y Soft Corporation and registered in many countries in the world. Other applications for registration are pending. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media contacts:

Global:

Steven Knuff

Global PR and Analyst Relations

steven.knuff@ysoft.com

+1 512 810-3207

Czech Republic:

Jirí Kocourek

jiri@parco.cz

+420 775 630 41

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699629/YSOFT_A_color_rgb_Logo.jpg