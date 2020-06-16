With reference to an announcement made public by Iceland Seafood International hf. (symbol: ICESEA) on June 5, 2020, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on June 18, 2020. ISIN IS0000026961 Company name Iceland Seafood International hf. Total share capital before the increase 2,586,008,571 Increase in share capital 29,994,059 Total share capital following the increase 2,616,002,630 Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol ICESEA Orderbook ID 122596