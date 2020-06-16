Sports content leader extends CONMEBOL official streaming rights to betting services

License agreement to include collection and distribution of ultrafast data and player statistics for licensed sportsbooks

Stats Perform, the SportsTech leader in data and AI technology, is named exclusive official worldwide CONMEBOL Data Provider.

Under the multi-year agreement, Stats Perform will exclusively collect and distribute official data across CONMEBOL men's, women's and U20 competitions including CONMEBOL Copa America, CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana and CONMEBOL Recopa.

Stats Perform's in-stadium ultrafast data and accurate player statistics enable more confident live trading and premium in-play betting experiences and are trusted by the world's leading odds providers and sports betting operators, and their customers.

The agreement extends an existing partnership between CONMEBOL and Stats Perform for the official right to distribute matches of CONMEBOL Club Competitions for streaming on betting services to broadcasters, sports media and fantasy games.

Alex Rice, Stats Perform Head of Rights Acquisition commented: "High quality soccer betting experiences rely on the fastest, most accurate game data and player statistics which are trusted and consistent, across all key channels."

The CONMEBOL official data rights form part of Stats Perform's official betting and media data portfolio which also includes Spanish La Liga soccer, French Ligue 1 soccer, MLS soccer, and numerous other competitions.

Stats Perform's sports data is part of a premium betting content portfolio that also includes live sports video streaming rights distributed to licensed sportsbooks to create exceptional betting experiences online, on mobile and in retail betting venues.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in SportsTech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience. The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software.

