CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces Opening of a New Store in Washington

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2020 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is very pleased to welcome another franchised location to its growing network. Samuel Hinds recently joined the nation's leading mobile repair group with the opening of CPR Oak Harbor in Washington.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Oak Harbor, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/oak-harbor-wa/

"It is our great pleasure to introduce another CPR franchise in the state of Washington. Despite the pandemic, Samuel and his team have worked very hard to prepare for their grand opening. We look forward to seeing CPR Oak Harbor become a valuable asset to its community, especially amidst a time so reliant on technology," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair.

Oak Harbor, Washington is located in the Northwestern corner of the state on the scenic Whidbey Island. The island itself is a popular destination for escaping the hustle and bustle of nearby Seattle and Tacoma. It is also home to roughly 70,000 year-round residents, countless natural parks and beaches, and touristy attractions. Given its central location, CPR Oak Harbor will be able to serve Whidbey Island residents and visitors alike.

"Right now, it's more important than ever we stay connected in our personal and professional lives. CPR Oak Harbor is happy to offer fast and affordable repairs for a variety of devices from iPhones and Samsungs to MacBooks, PCs, and tablets. We encourage everyone to bring their damaged and slow-running gadgets in for a fast recovery," said Samuel.

Samuel resides in Oak Harbor with his wife and daughter; however they are originally from Puyallup, Washington just south of Tacoma. His hobbies include spending time with his family, video games, and also staying up-to-date with the latest mobile repair trends. Samuel has years of experience fixing devices of all makes and models and looks forward to sharing this expertise with Oak Harbor and nearby communities. To begin a repair with CPR Oak Harbor, contact the store at the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Oak Harbor is located at:

31531 WA-20 Suite 1

Oak Harbor, WA 98277

Please contact the store at 360-720-2387 or via email: repairs@cpr-oakharbor.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/oak-harbor-wa/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

